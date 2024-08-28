Faraday Future Appoints Executive Director Tin Mok to Head of FF UAE (United Arab Emirates)

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF,” “Faraday Future,” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Tin Mok has assumed the new role of Head of FF UAE. Mr. Mok will lead efforts to engage with potential partners, and explore opportunities in strategic financing, business development, sales, and marketing in the UAE, as well as the potential future execution of the China-U.S. Automotive Bridge Strategy in the Middle East.









In April 2024, the Company announced the establishment of a Middle East sales entity in Dubai, signifying an important milestone in the Company’s expansion plans. With FF’s entry into the Middle East, the Company will look to operate under a “third pole” geographic strategy that includes the U.S. and China, markets that are known for their strong appetite for cutting-edge, high-end products.

Mr. Mok is an Executive Vice President of FF and a member of its Board of Directors. He previously oversaw the Global User Ecosystem team, which includes the strategy development and execution of FFIE’s Brand & Marketing Communications, O2O Sales and aftersales, User Operations as well as the establishment of the Eco-O2O Direct Sales System. Mr. Mok is a senior leader with over 15 years of executive experience in the global consumer electronics, high-tech Internet industries and intelligent electric vehicle industries and was a key executive who participated in the early establishment of FF. Prior to that time, Mr. Mok served as the chief marking officer of the LeEco Holdings and the CEO of LeEco Holdings Asia Pacific, where he successfully helped that company develop its products in the United States, Mainland China, India, Hong Kong, China along with other global markets including the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Mok also served as vice president of a leading Chinese smartphone company, where he was responsible for both the Chinese local and global rollout and expansion of its smart products.

“We are excited and confident to have a proven leader like Tin take on this new leadership role as we expand our operations within the UAE,” said FF’s Global CEO, Matthias Aydt. “Tin will provide the Company with strong experience and leadership as we move ahead towards the launch of the FF brand and products in the UAE region.”

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

