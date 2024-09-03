Faraday Future Announces “Your Vision, Our Drive: Co-Creating the Future of Affordable AI EVs” Co-Creation Campaign

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that a co-creation campaign, “Your Vision, Our Drive: Co-Creating the Future of Affordable AI EVs” will begin on September 4.

This campaign will be a key component of FF’s Second Brand Strategy and Global Automotive Industry Bridge Launch Event. It offers FF users, investors and fans, as well as automotive enthusiasts, a unique opportunity to participate in the strategic decision-making process for FF’s second brand and products. Through engaging in co-creation activities such as online voting, participants will contribute their insights to select the most suitable “User-Focused AI Car” for the U.S. market. The results of the first phase will be unveiled at the launch event currently scheduled to take place on September 19. Participants of this campaign will also have the chance to join discussions and co-create FF’s second-brand products.

The campaign reflects FF’s commitment to building a shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem. FF has always adhered to the core concept of co-creation and sharing by bringing people together to jointly create a user-centric car brand that represents the voices of the audience.

“We believe that peoples’ voices are crucial here at FF,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF. “This co-creation campaign allows direct participation in the design and development of FF’s potential second brand and products. This is not just a product strategy launch but an innovative partnership that highlights our co-creation model.”

The Launch Event on September 19 will be broadcast online. FF will also further present its global bridge strategy and discuss interim achievements.

Stay tuned for more details and information on how to participate in this exciting journey.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

