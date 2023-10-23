Faraday Future Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Investor Day

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it will publish a stockholder letter regarding its third quarter 2023 results after market close on Monday, November 13, 2023, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time (7:30 p.m. Eastern).





Additionally, the Company will host an investor day at its global headquarters in Los Angeles, California on November 15.

The earnings call and investor day presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.ff.com/. A replay of both events will be available shortly thereafter.

If you would like to attend the investor day in person, please email Investor Relations at ir@ff.com.

