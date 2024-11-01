Faraday Future Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Webcast Timing

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it is scheduled to have a conference call on its third quarter results for 2024 after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time).





Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.ff.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly thereafter.

