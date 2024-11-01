Home Business Wire Faraday Future Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Webcast Timing
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it is scheduled to have a conference call on its third quarter results for 2024 after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time).


Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.ff.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly thereafter.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

