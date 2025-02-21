Faraday Future Announces the Shipment of Its First Two FX 6 Camouflaged Prototype Mules to the U.S.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that its subsidiary, FF China, has shipped two FX 6 camouflaged prototype mules to customs, marking the next step in their journey to the Company’s U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles.

The FX 6 is part of FF’s broader FX product strategy aimed at delivering Advanced Intelligent Electric Vehicles (AIEVs) to a mass-market audience. The camouflaged prototype mules will undergo further testing and validation in the U.S., ensuring that the FX 6 meets FF’s high standards for performance, technology, and user experience.

Once the FX6 camouflaged prototype mules arrive in Los Angeles, the FX team will conduct extensive evaluations, including ADAS and autonomous driving validation, powertrain and performance optimization, and intelligent cabin and user experience refinement.

The FX brand will target the mass market segment with three planned models: an AI-MPV product—named the Super One, the FX 5, with a price target between $20,000-$30,000, and the FX 6, with a price target between $30,000-$50,000.

FF will announce further updates on the FX 6 series and its overall FX strategy in March.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The new FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

