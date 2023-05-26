Faraday Future Announces that the FF 91 Successfully Passes FMVSS Crash Test Requirements, First Phase of Delivery Plan Set to Begin May 31st

The latest crash-test achievement joins the announcements made late last year of the FF91’s EPA rating of 381 miles of EV range and the official CARB certification received as a zero-emissions vehicle.

The first phase of the Company’s three-phase delivery plan set to begin on May 31 st .

. The Company will hold Co-creation day themed activities with the first group of industry experts and users on June 6th.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the FF 91 EV successfully passed the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) crash test requirements. FF has performed the highest severity crash tests and has passed all of these tests successfully, including front, side and rear crash tests.





FF has a unique side impact crumple zone or “moat body structure” + “moat pack structure” to protect the occupant and the high voltage battery. The side structure is unique in its design to balance optimal occupant protection and high voltage battery protection as well as providing optimal packaging space for the vehicle design.

FF continues to make progress at all levels of its operations including manufacturing, sales planning and FF’s delivery plan. FF announced on April 14th the completion of the first production build FF 91 vehicle, coming off the production line at the FF ieFactory California, located in Hanford, California. This closely followed the recently announced official start of production of the FF 91 vehicle.

In the continued spirit of FF’s co-creation and co-sharing vision, we outlined a three-phase delivery plan in April of this year aimed at delivering the best experience to all FF’s users. In the first phase FF will give our industry expert Futurist Product Officers (“FPOs”), the first look and allow these users the first chance to pay in full to reserve and experience the innovative FF 91. These industry expert FPOs are expected to take possession of the reserved FF 91 vehicle at the beginning of the second phase. The initial phase is slated for launch at the end of May, marking the start of our delivery plan for the vehicle.

The Company is in the process of qualifying industry expert FPOs. Those qualified will be invited to purchase a car on a first come first served basis and will be invited to join a series of co-creation activities. The Company will hold its co-creation day themed activities with the first group of industry experts and users on June 6th.

During FF’s fully integrated sales journey, users will be able to experience FF’s cars online and, in the future at one of FF’s owned/partner showrooms where they will be able to access FF’s O2O platform for purchases while partners will be able to integrate seamlessly into FF’s direct sales model.

