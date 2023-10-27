Faraday Future Announces that the “Electrified King of Nürburgring” and World Champion Race Car Driver Romain Dumas Joins the Newly Formed “FF All Hyper Racing” Team

FF 91 2.0 dethrones the Lamborghini Urus that previously held the class record at Willow Springs Raceway.

FF hosted the groundbreaking “FF Racetrack Co-Creation Day” and organized the “FF vs. Hypercars Challenge” with FF 91 2.0 competing with numerous hyper cars.

Le Mans winner and world champion driver Justin Bell takes delivery of his FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the Company wrapped up a successful track event this week at Willow Springs International Raceway. The FF 91 2.0 set a new track record time in its class, previously recorded by a Lamborghini Urus, with a time of 1:28.130. This marks a seven-second improvement over the prior four months, demonstrating that the recent Co-Creation alliance and development is paying off from a performance and dynamic standpoint.









The Company also announced that Romain Dumas, “Electrified King of Nürburgring” and two-time Le Mans 24-hours winner, has joined FF’s “All Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan” and the newly formed “FF All Hyper Racing” team. He will assume a crucial role in technology development, engineering enhancement, and product development and testing.

The “FF vs. Hypercars Challenge” was a highlight of the “FF Racetrack Co-Creation Day” at Willow Springs Raceway, where FF orchestrated an epic showdown between the FF 91 2.0 and a lineup of formidable hypercar competitors, ultimately crowning the FF 91 2.0 as the victor when considering the overall lap times of all the participants.

In addition, the Company delivered an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to Justin Bell, a Le Mans World Champion and renowned racing host.

“This week’s activities at Willow Springs showcased the already proven performance capabilities of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, and we also saw the delivery of one of the vehicles to a world champion race car driver,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF. “With the Company’s ‘FF All Hyper Racing’ team now established, we look forward to seeing what additional improvements will be possible with this fabulous team of passionate enthusiasts with a very long history in racing.”

“We witnessed the establishment of ‘FF All Hyper Racing’ team that will be comprised of six distinguished groups: world champion racers, leading automotive engineering experts, top AI scientists, leaders of premier automotive modification shops, celebrities, and the FF team,” said YT Jia, FF’s Founder & CPUO. “Together, they will collaborate with FF to drive continuous enhancements in the ‘FF aiHyper 6X4 Architecture 2.0’ and the ‘All-Ability aiHypercar,’ leading technology improvements in Propulsion Hyper, Handling Hyper, and AI Hyper capabilities. FF will conquer the world’s most famous racetracks one by one including the Nürburgring Nordschleife.”

A video of the “FF Track Co-Creation Day” event and accomplishments can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CANuW8jSEAU

Users can preorder an FF 91 2.0 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website



(English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or



(Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the FF Intelligent App: http://appdownload.ff.com

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE

https://www.ff.com/

https://www.ff.com/us/mobile-app/

https://twitter.com/FaradayFuture

https://www.facebook.com/faradayfuture/

https://www.instagram.com/faradayfuture/

www.linkedin.com/company/faradayfuture/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the “Co-Creation Delivery Day” program and other Co-Creation events, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions precedent and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 21, 2023, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors (English): ir@faradayfuture.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com