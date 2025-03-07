Faraday Future Announces New Ticker Symbol “FFAI”

The new ticker symbol change is not only a brand identity upgrade but also a reaffirmation of the Company’s unwavering commitment to its core AI strategy and long-term development goals.

To reaffirm this commitment to AI, FF will hold its ‘FF Open AI Day’ on March 16 at FF’s Los Angeles HQ which will Showcase the Company’s Current and Future AI Strategy Developments.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or “the Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the ticker symbol for its Class A Common Stock will officially change from “FFIE” to “FFAI” on Monday, March 10. In addition, the ticker symbol for the Company’s warrants will change from “FFIEW” to “FFAIW.” FF is making significant progress in developing its All-AI Mobility Ecosystem, including Personalized AI and Bespoke AI initiatives. The AI-driven in-vehicle interaction system, built on large-model architecture, is in the final stages of R&D and could be integrated into the FF 91 2.0 in the near future and upcoming FX models. To support these efforts, FF plans to expand its AI R&D efforts and input, including recruiting new AI talent within the organization.

These changes reflect the Company’s strategic focus on AI-driven innovation, aligning with its recently introduced FX brand strategy. Over the past year, market research and investor surveys have consistently indicated a strong preference for the new ticker symbol, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to its AI-centric approach.

As of March 10, 2025, all Company stock trading, filings, and market related information will be reported under the new symbol “FFAI”. The Company’s CUSIP and ISIN will remain unchanged, and this adjustment will not impact its business operations, leadership, or corporate structure. No action is required from stockholders in relation to this change.

“Changing our ticker symbol to “FFAI” has been a long-term goal for FF since we went public and is an explicit expression of our strategic direction in AI strategy and its role in the future of mobility,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of Faraday Future. “AI is redefining future mobility, and Faraday Future is at the center of this transformation. We believe that with AI technology, our products and services will create an unparalleled intelligent experience for our users by giving them the tools and technologies they can use in their everyday lives."

FF is driving the evolution of cars from traditional vehicles to intelligent mobile devices, setting new benchmarks for future smart vehicles. By fostering collaboration with global developers and AI experts, FF aims to propel industry-wide innovation, benefiting the sector and its partners. More details about FF’s AI strategy will be announced at the FF Open AI Day on March 16, please visit: https://www.ff.com/us/ff-labs/ for additional info.

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The new FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

