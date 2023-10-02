Faraday Future Announces Latest FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance Delivery

– The company continues to increase the pace of monthly deliveries.









LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that on September 30, it made another delivery of its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, this time to one of FF’s long-time investors and the founder of the world’s largest global supplier of American Halloween costumes. The ceremony was attended by FF Global CEO Matthias Aydt and marks another significant delivery milestone of the “All-Ability aiHypercar” FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to the Company’s spire users.

The Company recently announced the continuation of its Co-Creation partnerships and outlined the preliminary upcoming FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance deliveries for October as part of its ongoing ‘Delivery Co-Creation Day’ plans. Since the start of phase 2 Co-Creation Delivery, the Company has delivered four FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicles including yesterday’s delivery. Throughout October, FF intends to host weekly ‘Delivery Co-Creation Day’ events with its car owners: Emma Hernan, Justin Bell, and two additional Co-Creation Officers. Large-scale, high-quality deliveries remain the Company’s most critical strategic goal at this time, along with obtaining additional financing to support future growth.

