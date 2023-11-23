Faraday Future Announces Entry into Middle East, Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreements with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC, and Unveils the FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon Limited Edition for the Middle East Market

Signs strategic cooperation agreement with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC, which will support FF beginning operations in the Middle East Region in 2024.

Unveils Limited Edition “FF 91 Futurist aiFalcon” Middle East edition that will be available with exclusive colors and wheel design.

FF will showcase its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance (North American model) beginning November 24 at the Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit During Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Weekend.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its entry into the Middle East market with the signing of strategic cooperation agreements with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC, and the launch of the FF brand.









The Company plans to launch a limited-edition model, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon, tailored to the Middle East market, with delivery targeted in 2024. A press conference held at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, UAE, was hosted by Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF with a number of distinguished guests in attendance, including members of the royal family, government officials, entrepreneurs, local media, and FF partners. The FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance (North American Model) will also appear on display at the world-renowned Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit beginning November 24 during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix week.

The Middle East market presents an exciting opportunity for smart and autonomous vehicles and is well aligned with FF product technology and brand positioning.

FF has made significant strides in 2023 by delivering vehicles, generating revenue, and increasing production volume at its manufacturing facility in Central California. The Company delivered its first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance in the United States in August. Further strengthening FF’s entry into the EV market, the Company has announced a number of influential Co-Creation partners as the first owners of the vehicle. FF’s Co-Creation initiative reflects an embodiment of the Company’s spirit to place its users at the center of everything it does. The Company believes this strategy provides a competitive edge, ensuring that FF’s vehicles are both technologically advanced and deeply aligned with the evolving desires and needs of FF’s target customers.

“We are delighted to form this strategic cooperation with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC, which will open the door to our global expansion in the Middle East market,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF. “FF continues to make tremendous progress with our operations. The team’s collective expertise and passion underscores our readiness to enter markets like the Middle East. We look forward to this being our first of many future events and collaborations around the globe.”

Embarking on a New Era of AI-Powered Mobility

Concurrent with its planned entry into the Middle East market, Faraday Future has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, CEO of Master Investment Group (https://miguae.com) and Mr. Mohamed Rusan Fyroze, CEO of Siraj Holding LLC (https://www.sirajfinance.com). Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Qassimi also holds the position of Deputy Chairman of RAK Customs Authority.

In this strategic cooperation agreement, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Qassimi and the Siraj Holding LLC Chairman Mr. Ahmed Khalaf Ahmed Khalaf Otaiba will join Faraday Future’s Global Advisory Board as well as become board directors of FF Middle East. They will support Faraday Future’s Middle East business operations, including business developments, sales & marketing, strategic financing and partnerships and more.

“Partnering with Faraday Future represents a significant stride towards advancing sustainable mobility and embracing cutting-edge AI technology. Together we aspire to spearhead regional development and foster economic growth, positioning the UAE as a global leader in shaping a cleaner, technology-driven future. We look forward to this partnership and are confident in Faraday Future’s bright outlook in the region,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Qassimi.

Showcase of the FF 91 2.0 at F1 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit

FF will showcase its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance (North American model) beginning November 24 at the Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit During Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Weekend. Yas Marina Circuit is one of the most technologically advanced tracks in the world, home to the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon

The limited edition model, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon will come standard with 1-on-1 bespoke private AI​, ultimate connectivity via Super AP 5G*3​, extreme racing training and certification, premium identity​ features such as UAE gold/crystal badges and an exclusive invitation to the FF “Futurist Spire Club​”. This aiFalcon model will also be available with an array of free maintenance and upgrade options​ such as carbon ceramic brake kits​ and an aero dynamics KIT/racing style rims. Reservations for this premium limited-edition model can be made now at https://www.ff.com/ar/en/reservation/

FF All Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan

FF has announced its All-Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan, including the ‘FF All Hyper Racing’ team that will be comprised of six distinguished groups: world champion racers, leading automotive engineering experts, top AI scientists, leaders of premier automotive modification shops, celebrities, and the FF team. Together, they will collaborate with FF to drive continuous enhancements in the ‘FF aiHyper 6X4 Architecture 2.0’ and the ‘All-Ability aiHypercar,’ leading technology improvements in Propulsion Hyper, Handling Hyper, and AI Hyper capabilities. FF plans to take on the world’s most famous racetracks one by one.

Recently, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance set a new track record time in its class at Willow Springs International Raceway in California previously recorded by a Lamborghini Urus, with a time of 1:28.130. The FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance also set a new track record time in the SUV category in the Button Willow Raceway Park in California. Users can preorder an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website.

(English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or



(Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Those residing in the Middle East can reserve an FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon vehicle via UAE website: https://www.ff.com/ar/en/reservation/

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem.

