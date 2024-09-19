Home Business Wire Faraday Future Announces ‘Born Leaders Entertainment’ to Take Delivery of Latest FF...
Faraday Future Announces 'Born Leaders Entertainment' to Take Delivery of Latest FF 91 2.0 EV on September 20

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the planned delivery of an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to Born Leaders Entertainment, a company deeply immersed in the entertainment business that helps support some of the biggest artists in the entertainment industry and provides recording management and support services for music tours and other events. Born Leaders Entertainment will also become a user and Developer Co-Creation Officer for FF. The vehicle is scheduled to be delivered on September 20.


Born Leaders Entertainment is a full-service entertainment company and may work together with FF on promotional opportunities, red carpet events and other high-profile engagements with celebrities and entertainers that may open further future opportunities or endorsements. Other possible engagements may include VIP chauffeur services with the FF 91 that will create marketing opportunities. This marks another forward step in FF’s B2B business.

“We are excited to welcome yet another user to not only experience our FF 91 2.0 but also continue in our user-focused Co-Creation sharing,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

