Fanttik is Making Christmas Merrier with Unprecedented Deals of up to 55% Discounts

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the holiday season approaches and the festive spirit fills the air, Fanttik, the multiple award-winning internationally acclaimed brand for cutting-edge gadgets and automotive accessories, is delighted to unveil its exclusive Christmas sale with extraordinary discounts on a wide range of products. In the spirit of spreading holiday joy, Fanttik invites shoppers to take advantage of this special Christmas sale on Amazon, which runs from the 4th to the 24th of the joyous month of December this year. During this festive period, everyone can enjoy unprecedented discounts of up to 55% on Fanttik’s innovative products.









Some highlights you simply cannot afford to miss are as follows.

Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator: The Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator stands out as the epitome of tire inflation perfection, boasting unparalleled speed and precision as the brand’s flagship for cars and EVs and has won multiple awards for all the right reasons. As one of the fastest 12V rechargeable battery air pumps on the market, it takes a mere 56 seconds to inflate a medium-sized car tire with pinpoint accuracy, ensuring a hassle-free user experience. With an impressive battery life of up to 40 minutes under typical outdoor temperatures, the X8 Apex showcases innovative proprietary cooling, allowing continuous operation without pausing. Its user-friendly design includes a one-click operation with 4 preset inflation modes and 3 preset units, offering a set-and-forget philosophy for easy use. Moreover, the X8 Apex is an all-in-one device featuring a 2-mode LED light for convenience in the dark and functioning as a power bank with USB ports for emergency phone charging. With its exceptional features, the Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator is ideal for those seeking speed, precision, and multifunctionality in a tire inflator.

Fanttik X9 Pro Inflator: This gem is a boon for bikers and bicyclists. The Fanttik X9 Pro Inflator is a game-changer for motorcycles, bicycles, and electric bikes, offering swift 27-second inflation for standard motorcycle tires (28 to 35PSI). With a versatile maximum pressure of 150psi, it suits motorcycles, compact cars, SUVs, bicycles, balls, and more. Designed for convenience, it integrates hose and body storage and boasts a long-lasting 5000mAh battery for up to 23 minutes of continuous operation. Featuring 4+N intelligent modes, it caters to various inflation needs, with an auto-stop function for precision. The enhanced screen ensures readability even in bright sunlight, while safety is prioritized with easy hose activation, automatic shutdown after 3 minutes, and accident prevention. The Fanttik X9 Pro is the embodiment of efficient, user-friendly inflation technology.

Fanttik E1 Max Electric Screwdriver Kit: Unwrap the magic of precision this holiday season with the Fanttik E1 Max Electric Precision Screwdriver Kit – the go-to festive companion for meticulous work. Crafted with an aluminum alloy body, it brings the spirit of joy with high-torque precision options (0.2 Nm and 0.05 Nm) and a manual torque of 3 Nm. Ideal for gifting and tackling various tasks, from phones to cameras, its 50 durable S2 hardened steel bits are neatly stored in a magnetic case, providing a delightful pop-up mechanism with each use. The chargeable battery, certified for 400 screws per charge, and the festive type-C port ensure a season filled with convenience and power. With a robust motor boasting a maximum speed of 200 RPM, the Fanttik E1 Max adds a touch of holiday magic to every meticulous project, making it the perfect tool for spreading cheer and quality work this Christmas.

Fanttik V8 Mate Car Vacuum: Jingle all the way to a spotless car this festive season with the Fanttik V8 Mate Car Vacuum – the ultimate holiday gift for car enthusiasts who believe in the magic of a clean ride. Weighing a mere 1.2 lbs (540g), this mini marvel, adorned in festive spirit, effortlessly reaches every corner with wireless ease. Tuck it away in your glove box or storage compartment, always ensuring a tidier car. Cleaning becomes a festive delight with a joyful wireless design and an included storage bag. Unwrap a bundle of practical accessories, from extension tubes to brushes, perfect for the merry vehicular scenes. Powered by a high-speed brushless motor, the V8 Mate boasts a robust suction of 30AW/12kPa, effortlessly sweeping away stubborn holiday mess. Enjoy USB-C fast charging, completing a full charge in as fast as 2 hours, all while basking in the glow of the marquee ring light. One click is all it takes to empty the trash without dirtying your hands. It is not just a tool but the perfect holiday gift, a thoughtful surprise wrapped in festive cheer for your loved ones.

As Fanttik embraces the holiday spirit with its exclusive Christmas sale, everyone from all walks of life is welcome to seize the opportunity to grab cutting-edge products at unparalleled discounts. Fanttik’s commitment to innovation and quality ensures a festive season filled with exceptional deals and joyous celebrations, whether for automotive enthusiasts, DIY aficionados, or tech-savvy individuals.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, household, sports, and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times, along with the prestigious IF Design Award. It has been honored to have sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR numerous times. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. Its inflator models won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 and SEMA Best Tire and Related Product Award 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Fanttik also sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kyle Weatherman four times, with one being the exclusive partner. Fostering the motto “We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen,” Fanttik has brought trailblazing experiences in the automotive arena to the most diverse audience.

To learn more about Fanttik and to get in touch, please visit www.fanttik.com.

