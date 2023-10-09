FantasTech Sale II, Newegg’s Big Fall Extravaganza, Offers Incredible Deals on Must-Have Tech Products

Extended Holiday Return Policy in effect offering eligible returns through Jan. 31, 2024

FantasTech Sale II, Newegg’s second round of big savings in 2023 after Newegg’s annual FantasTech summer sale, showcases massive deals on exciting tech products like graphics cards, gaming laptops, creator laptops, desktop PCs, PC components and a plethora of more must-have tech devices.

Discover the FantasTech Sale II at: https://newegg.io/fantastech2_2023.

FantasTech Sale II deals include:

Newegg’s Extended Holiday Return Policy also kicks off for FantasTech Sale II. Certain products purchased from Newegg on Newegg.com are eligible for a refund or replacement through Jan. 31, 2024. The purchase must fall between Oct. 9, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023. For return policy details and eligibility, please refer to individual product’s return policy. Details of the Extended Holiday Return Policy are available on Newegg.com and Newegg.ca.

Adding a burst of energy to the online shopping experience, Newegg Media, the video production subsidiary of Newegg, created a high-energy music video to ignite excitement about the fall sale. In a tradition now in its third consecutive year, Newegg Media made a one-minute video featuring the same song as previous years but altered to showcase a different music genre and video style. This year’s video is inspired by a “fun” video for a song about young people burning brighter than the sun. Experience the magic on YouTube.

FantasTech Sale II deals are available online through a web browser or Newegg’s mobile app. U.S. shoppers can visit Newegg.com and Canadian customers can find deals at Newegg.ca.

“FantasTech Sale II is a fantastic online shopping experience for customers who want to save big on tech before the traditional holiday shopping season begins in November,” said Kevin Lin, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg. “With customers pursuing great deals this week, we are dedicated to delivering an effortless shopping experience on our platform.”

In addition to FantasTech Sale II, Newegg is rolling out deals throughout the tech-centric month of October with its Techtober Sale, a series of online sales events.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

