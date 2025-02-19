FanDuel Sports Network Now Available on Prime Video

FanDuel Sports Network and Prime Video Set a New Standard for Accessible Regional Sports Programming

SOUTHPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanDuel Sports Network, owned and operated by Main Street Sports Group, announced that starting today, its live, local premium sports content is available as an add-on subscription through Prime Video. The new offering, priced at $19.99 per month, allows fans in FanDuel Sports Network markets to enjoy unparalleled access to their favorite local teams and hundreds of live events.

“ We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to serve our teams and viewers,” said Eric Ratchman, President of Distribution and Business Development for Main Street Sports Group. “ This relationship with Prime Video gives fans another way to watch their favorite local teams and underscores the essential role our distribution partners play in driving our future growth. We’re excited to offer a seamless and convenient way to stay in the game.”

First announced in November 2024, the FanDuel Sports Network add-on subscription is a new way for sports fans to stay connected to their favorite local teams. Today’s launch adds to the continued availability of FanDuel Sports Network across cable, satellite and vMVPD providers; as well as the FanDuel Sports Network app, available for download on iOS, Android and multiple connected devices.

Prime customers can subscribe to FanDuel Sports Network today by visiting the Prime Video app or amazon.com/channels and navigating to the subscriptions section to unlock an array of live, local sports programming tailored to their region.

About Main Street Sports Group

Main Street Sports Group, LLC, formerly known as Diamond Sports Group, owns the FanDuel Sports Network Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation's leading provider of local sports. Its 16 owned-and-operated RSNs include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. The FanDuel Sports Network RSNs serve as the TV home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. Main Street Sports Group also has a minority interest in the YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. Main Street Sports Group’s RSNs produce over 3,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.

