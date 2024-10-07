Famous Foods Street Eats in Resorts World Las Vegas Serves Up Modern, Innovative Guest Dining Through the Agilysys InfoGenesis Point-of-Sale (POS) Platform and Kiosks

— Agilysys best-in-class POS technology improves efficiency and configurability for culinary stalls and elevates convenience for diners —

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the gourmet market and food hall Famous Foods Street Eats at Resorts World Las Vegas has chosen the Agilysys InfoGenesis Point-of-Sale (POS) platform, guest-facing kiosks and related solutions to significantly improve operational efficiency and dining experiences across 16 diverse culinary stalls in its one-of-a-kind 24,000 square-foot dining emporium.









This unique dining concept immerses visitors in an interactive “street food” destination featuring critically acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs. Since the food hall opened in 2021, visitors have been able to view, order and pay for their dining selections at interactive kiosks presenting menus and visuals from all stalls, eliminating the need to queue up to order, pay and wait for meals at different stalls.

Over time, the Resorts World Food & Beverage team needed greater POS system flexibility to accommodate certain specifications for improving efficiency and satisfaction for both restaurateurs and diners. For example, the team wanted each restaurant to be able to change menus and prices and offer specials on the digital kiosks in real-time without requiring downtime that would impact other restaurants.

Because not all food stalls have the same operating hours, the team wanted to dynamically remove menus of venues when outside of operating hours and then redisplay them when the venues were again open. They also wanted diners to relax at their tables during meal preparation and receive an SMS text when orders were ready for pick-up. For kitchen staff, the team wanted to be able to segment each food stall’s items from the consolidated orders and transmit to each kitchen only its own food items for preparation.

These and other innovation desires – such as enabling kiosks to interact with gaming systems so diners can pay using Resorts World player points – prompted Bart Mahoney, Vice President of Food and Beverage for Resorts World Las Vegas, to replace the existing POS and kiosk system with the modern, flexible and scalable Agilysys InfoGenesis POS platform, IG Kiosks and related solutions.

Mr. Mahoney explained, “With our business growing and guest expectations evolving, it became clear that we needed a more robust and user-friendly system than the one we had. Agilysys InfoGenesis stood out as the ideal solution to streamline our processes, improve flexibility and provide a seamless experience for both our staff and guests.”

Mr. Mahoney continued, “We chose Agilysys because of its proven track record delivering reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions for the hospitality industry. Agilysys offered the perfect blend of innovation, ease-of-use and flexibility, allowing us to configure the systems to cater to our unique operational needs. Their strong customer support and the deep industry expertise in their R&D and implementation teams made them the clear choice for us.”

Several guest benefits also factored into the decision. “Fast order-to-pick-up times, the convenience of being able to relax at a table with dining companions rather than wait in a queue while orders are being prepared, and flexible, personalized payment options that include room-charges and player points redemption all elevate our guest experience,” Mr. Mahoney added. “Agilysys was able to fulfill all of our requests for automating smooth, streamlined processes to reduce wait times, create memorable visits and make every interaction feel effortless.”

The IG Kiosks enable diners to select menu items, process payments and print receipts from an intuitive screen display that requires no training to use. Not only do the kiosks eliminate the need for each venue to invest in counter service staff, but they also ensure orders and payments are always accurate and eliminate queuing at each food stall for placing and picking up orders. Each venue can update menu items, prices and specials in real-time without impacting kiosk availability for the other venues, and diners can pay using player points, room charges, payroll deductions (if employed by Resorts World Las Vegas) and credit cards. For orders that consolidate items from multiple menus, automated multi-station routing splits out items by food stall before transmitting so that each Kitchen Display System (KDS) receives only items pertaining to that venue, speeding up order preparation.

In addition to the InfoGenesis POS platform and 34 IG Kiosks, the Resorts World F&B team also deployed Agilysys Pay for executing secure payments through the hospitality industry’s leading P2PE (point-to-point encrypted) and PCI-validated payment gateway; Agilysys Analyze for insights on demand patterns, diner volume and flow, fast- and slow-moving items that impact inventory and procurement decisions, food stall production metrics and table service metrics such as capacity utilization and turn times; and Agilysys Kitchen Display System (KDS) to optimize kitchen operations and food preparation through digital order management.

Ryan Carrier, Area Vice President, Gaming, for Agilysys observed, “It is exciting when a customer operates a venue with specific and complex business and guest experience requirements that challenge us to align our technology with their desires. Famous Foods Street Eats in Resorts World Las Vegas presented such an opportunity, and it has been gratifying to deliver capabilities and performance other providers could not. We are proud to be part of this exceptional celebration of food culture, where every guest can enjoy something extraordinary and unique.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems and accompanying hospitality ecosystem solutions to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Americas: Jen Reeves, 770-810-6007 jennifer.reeves@agilysys.com

Rest of World: Alan Edwards/Champion Communications +44 207 030 3818



agilysys@championcoimms.com

Investor Contact:

Jessica Hennessy, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6116 investorrelations@agilysys.com