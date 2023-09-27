Family Heart Foundation Launches Innovative Program to Advance Screening of Lipoprotein(a), a Highly Underdiagnosed Genetic Risk Factor for Premature Cardiovascular Disease

FIND Lp(a)™ Program, With Support from Novartis, Uses Artificial Intelligence to Identify Individuals at High Risk of Having Elevated Lipoprotein(a)

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KnowLpa–Today, the Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, launched the FIND Lp(a)™ program to accelerate the adoption of lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] screening and appropriate management in patients with cardiovascular disease, including those who traditionally are under-represented in healthcare. Elevated Lp(a) is the most common inherited risk factor for heart disease and stroke. The cutting-edge FIND Lp(a) program, supported by Novartis, is based on the Family Heart Foundation’s innovative Flag, Identify, Network and Deliver™ Initiative. The program harnesses the synergy of machine-learning and implementation science to empower patients and their medical team with actionable insights into their genetic risk of elevated Lp(a) and facilitate appropriate care.





“FIND Lp(a) is a precision screening program focused on empowering patients and their medical teams with critical knowledge that can improve cardiovascular disease outcomes in high-risk populations,” said Katherine Wilemon, founder and chief executive officer of the Family Heart Foundation. “FIND Lp(a) will dramatically accelerate Lp(a) testing in major health systems across the U.S. by leveraging artificial intelligence to recognize individuals with heart disease who are most likely to have a genetic condition that causes inflammation, clotting, and clogging in the vascular system.”

Elevated Lp(a) is a known contributor to cardiovascular disease, affecting approximately 20% of the U.S. population. It is even more common among individuals with cardiovascular disease. Despite its prevalence, Lp(a) testing is not yet a part of standard cardiovascular risk assessment. Research from the Family Heart Foundation reveals that between 2012 and 2019, less than 1% of individuals had their Lp(a) levels measured, and that those tested were typically older and have more risk factors, including existing cardiovascular disease. Measurement of Lp(a) early in life offers a unique opportunity for individuals to better understand their risk for heart disease and can encourage improved lifestyle choices and more aggressive treatment of other risk factors, such as elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Through the creation of a Collaborative Learning Network, the FIND Lp(a) program will support participating health system partners to offer screening, diagnosis, medical care, and resources to individuals who have elevated Lp(a), and who might otherwise remain undetected by current practices. The program’s learnings will facilitate the creation of sustainable strategies for addressing elevated Lp(a) and the development of best practices and tools, which will be made widely available to other health systems so that Lp(a) screening can become part of routine care.

For more information about the FIND Lp(a) program, please visit FamilyHeart.org/find-lpa.

About the Family Heart Foundation

The Family Heart Foundation is a nonprofit research and advocacy organization. The Foundation is a pioneer in the application of real-world evidence, patient-driven advocacy, and multi-stakeholder education to help prevent heart attacks and strokes caused by familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) and elevated lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), two common genetic disorders that have an impact across generations. The Family Heart Foundation conducts innovative research to break down barriers to diagnosis and management of inherited lipid disorders; educates patients, providers, and policy makers; advocates for change; and provides hope and support for families impacted by heart disease and stroke caused by FH, HoFH, and high Lp(a). The organization was founded in 2011 as the FH Foundation. For more information, visit FamilyHeart.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Juliet Babros



310-375-7870



juliet@merrymancommunications.com