Family Dollar Prepares to Launch New Mobile App Experience

New Family Dollar mobile app is first phase of enterprise-wide digital transformation

CHESAPEAKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shoppers will soon be able to do more with the new Family Dollar mobile app that hits app store shelves in October. Family Dollar customers will enjoy a completely new mobile shopping and saving experience. Featuring a fresh interface and seamless navigation, the app will help shoppers effortlessly manage coupons using the redesigned wallet feature, explore engaging weekly ads, and easily locate products with intelligent searches.









“The launch of our new Family Dollar app is one more step in the digital transformation currently underway at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar,” said Bobby Aflatooni, Chief Information Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc. “We are investing across the enterprise to make shopping with us even easier and more enjoyable. The redesigned Family Dollar app reflects the customer-centric approach we’ve applied to our digital roadmap to improve the shopping experience for our loyal shoppers and new customers alike.”

Future phases of the digital transformation include Family Dollar app features in early 2024 like in-app e-commerce, personalization capabilities, and an evolved rewards experience – as well as a Dollar Tree mobile experience customers are seeking.

“At Family Dollar, we wake up every day focused on how we can help our shoppers do more and save more, and this app is one more way we’ll be able to deliver on that promise,” said Emily Turner, Chief Marketing Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc. “We believe this new user experience will not only appeal to our customers, but to brands who want to promote their products to our millions of customers through Chesapeake Media Group, our retail media network.”

Digital consultancy Publicis Sapient was selected to lead the program, enabling Family Dollar to offer a premier mobile experience platform. “We are proud to support Family Dollar in the launch of its new mobile experience using our core capabilities (Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering, and Data & AI),” said Sudip Mazumder, SVP, Retail Industry Lead, North America at Publicis Sapient. “The work is designed to offer exceptional usability and a best-in-class customer experience.”

For more information about Family Dollar, visit www.FamilyDollar.com.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,476 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 29, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as: “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “view”, “target” or “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “predict”, “possible”, “potential”, “continue”, “strategy”, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements relating to our plans and expectations regarding our digital transformation, including our new mobile app. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the “Risk Factors,” “Business” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 10, 2023, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

DLTR-G

Contacts

Investors:



Robert A. LaFleur



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



investorinfo@dollartree.com

Media:



Kristin Tetreault



Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer



kristin.tetreault@dollartree.com