Falvey Insurance Group Selects Domo to Create Actionable Data Experiences

The leading cargo insurance underwriter saw 5x revenue growth after leveraging Domo to unlock real-time data access

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Falvey Insurance Group (Falvey) has chosen Domo to bring together its numerous, disparate data sources into a single platform and create actionable data experiences that help any user in the company make better-informed business decisions.





As one of the largest cargo insurance providers in the US, Falvey helps shippers ensure that their cargo is protected from loss, damage and delays. The company struggled with accessing the many proprietary, in-house data systems, which required analysts to evaluate specifications of data sources and custom design queries every time a department needed answers from the data.

“There’s a ton of data involved in providing quality reporting in shipping logistics, including but not limited to real-time vessel locations, cargo volumes and warehouse locations,” said Jack Falvey, COO at Falvey Insurance Group. “It would sometimes take two weeks for me to put together a report, and we realized that we were always at a lag and putting in so much effort into both getting the data we needed and in making it presentable.”

Domo’s extensive library of connectors enabled Falvey to pull data from its expansive list of applications and bring it into a single source of truth that is accessible in real-time. Falvey can now answer questions about workload metrics for hiring decisions, analyze immediate cargo risks such as hurricanes, as well as understand how its prospects are engaging with marketing materials or pull real-time analytics during customer presentations.

Since integrating on the Domo platform, the company has grown its revenue by 5x and has experienced significant cost savings on back-end processes due to time savings with Domo’s ease-of-use, as well as the ability to manage IT costs through Domo’s credit-based pricing model.

“As we explore the Domo platform and all of its capabilities, Domo’s credit-based pricing model makes it easy for us to increase user and platform adoption, as well as enables us to experiment with all of the solutions Domo has to offer,” Falvey continued. “We can use every tool in the Swiss Army knife that is Domo without needing to have the conversations about purchasing additional features. The more we use Domo to the fullest extent, the more return we get on our investment.”

“Falvey is a great example of a customer that appreciates how Domo offers a powerful platform with the flexibility you need to explore and leverage the right solutions for your company,” said Mark Maughan, SVP of customer success at Domo. “Domo can help you unlock data and insights that you never knew existed, at the speed and scale your organization needs to deliver business impact.”

