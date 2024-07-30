Falcon’s Beyond to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBYD) (“Falcon’s Beyond”, “Falcon’s” or the “Company”), a visionary leader in innovative and immersive storytelling through Falcon’s Creative Group (“FCG”), Falcon’s Beyond Destinations (“FBD”) and Falcon’s Beyond Brands (“FBB”), announced today that senior management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.





Simon Philips, President of Falcon’s Beyond, will participate in a fireside chat with Jason Tilchen, Canaccord Senior Research Analyst, at 8:30 a.m. ET and he will also be available for 1:1 meetings during the conference that day.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with Simon, please contact ICR or your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Falcon’s Beyond

Falcon’s Beyond is a visionary innovator in immersive storytelling, sitting at the intersection of three potential high growth business opportunities: content, technology, and experiences. Falcon’s Beyond propels intellectual property (IP) activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units:

Falcon’s Creative Group creates master plans, designs attractions and experiential entertainment, and produces content, interactives and software.

creates master plans, designs attractions and experiential entertainment, and produces content, interactives and software. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using both Falcon’s Beyond owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail.

develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using both Falcon’s Beyond owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail. Falcon’s Beyond Brands endeavors to bring brands and intellectual property to life through animation, movies, licensing and merchandising, gaming as well as ride and technology sales.

Falcon’s Beyond also invents immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world.

FALCON’S BEYOND and its related trademarks are owned by Falcon’s Beyond.

Falcon’s is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. Learn more at falconsbeyond.com.

