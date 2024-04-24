Falcon’s Beyond Receives Expected Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Annual Report

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBYD, FBYDW) (the “Company” or “Falcon’s Beyond”), announced today that, as expected, on April 18, 2024, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-K”), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).





The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed in the Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed by the Company on April 2, 2024, the Company determined that it was unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file its Form 10-K by the prescribed due date because the Company required additional time to finalize its impairment assessment procedures and complete the necessary valuation process for certain long-lived fixed assets subject to impairment to be recorded in the financial statements included in the Form 10-K.

The Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until June 17, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule and, following receipt of such plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K due date, or until October 14, 2024, to regain compliance with the Rule.

While the Company can provide no assurances as to timing, the Company is working diligently to finalize the Form 10-K and plans to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable, including to regain compliance with the Rule.

