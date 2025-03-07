Fairmarkit Named to Forbes’ 2025 List of America’s Best Startup Employers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairmarkit, the leading AI-powered autonomous sourcing solution for enterprise procurement teams, has been named to Forbes' 2025 list of America’s Best Startup Employers. This is the fourth year in a row that Fairmarkit has received this achievement, which reflects its commitment to building a dynamic, inclusive, and innovation-driven workplace among its global team, and attracting and engaging top talent across business functions.

"Our people are everything when it comes to our success. We’re pushing the procurement world to new heights, and you can only do that when your team is pushing themselves to new heights," said Celeste Ackert, CFO of Fairmarkit, who oversees the People team. "Seeing this recognition for the fourth straight time only reaffirms our commitment to delivering an environment where everyone here feels valued, supported, and driven to be their best selves every day.”

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, evaluated over 20,000 high-growth startups across the United States. Employer reputation, employee satisfaction and company growth were key criteria to ultimately determine the 500 companies to make the America’s Best Startup Employers list.

“Fairmarkit’s continued recognition as a best-in-class employer stems from its strong emphasis on employee development, inclusivity, and collaborative innovation,” said Karishma Barua, Vice President of People at Fairmarkit. “And we’re still just getting started. We’ve invested heavily in continuous learning and development, ensuring that each member of our team can continue propelling the entire company forward.”

