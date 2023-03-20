Factory Automation Made Easier: ams OSRAM Launches Space-saving Surface-mount Edge-emitting Laser Diode That Features Narrow 110 µm Aperture

SPL S1L90H_3 laser’s narrow emission width produces better performance and eases optical integration in long-distance LiDAR applications

PREMSTAETTEN, Austria & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, has extended its edge-emitting laser diode portfolio by introducing a compact surface-mount device with a small aperture size. The SPL S1L90H_3 offers improved performance at long range and easier optical integration in LiDAR and long-distance industrial ranging applications.

The SPL S1L90H_3 is one of the first surface-mount edge-emitting laser to have an aperture as small as 110 µm. The small aperture enables the application to produce a narrow beam. The 905 nm infrared technology is optimized for short-pulsed LiDAR applications.

The single-channel SPL S1L90H_3 features ams OSRAM multi-junction technology, consisting of three vertically stacked emitters in a single laser die which is mounted inside the device’s 2.3 mm x 2.0 mm x 0.69 mm package. This technology enables the laser to produce peak output power of 65 W.

These features result in better illumination of the target area at long range in distance measurement, 3D optical sensing and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) applications. This is valuable in products such as drones and robots, as well as in building and factory automation equipment.

Jouni Riihimaeki, Product Marketing Manager for industrial lasers at ams OSRAM, said: ‘High-volume consumer and industrial products need the convenience of a laser in a small surface-mount package that can be assembled by automated production equipment. Now the SPL S1L90H_3 extends our portfolio to include a lower-power surface-mount device for industrial markets, and with an aperture half the size of previous devices.’

Optimized package design

The optimized, power-efficient pulsed laser SPL S1L90H_3 enables a maximum pulse width of 50 ns. Beam divergence is just 10° (parallel) x 25° (perpendicular), enabling efficient beam shaping with its small aperture.

The SPL S1L90H_3’s inductance-optimized package is suitable for pulses shorter than 2 ns. The robust surface-mount package is ideal for use in industrial environments as well as in consumer applications and home and building automation. It is specified for corrosion robustness to class 3B, and offers low thermal resistance for easier system thermal design.

The SPL S1L90H_3 is now available. For more information, go to https://ams-osram.com/products/lasers/ir-lasers-eel/osram-smt-laser-spl-s1l90h3

