Facteus Expands Strategic Partnership with Databricks by Making Data Available on Databricks Marketplace

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#altdata—Facteus, the industry leader in consumer credit and debit card transaction data in the Alternative Data industry, expands its strategic partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, by making its data products available on the new Databricks Marketplace. Now, any Databricks customer wanting to use Facteus’ consumer spending data products can integrate, ingest, trial, and discover them seamlessly.

“Incorporating Alternative Data into decision making and investment research is already a large commitment for our clients,” said Jonathan Chin, Co-Founder, Head of Data & Growth Strategy at Facteus. “Databricks Marketplace provides a seamless and natural platform for users to discover the wealth of third-party DaaS data providers and their data assets at their fingertips.”

Databricks Marketplace aligns with Facteus’ mission to democratize data insights, access, and analysis, where customers can seamlessly integrate Facteus data sets on any cloud. With Databricks Marketplace, joint customers can also leverage Facteus’ newly announced Mobius API, a generative AI and consumer transaction data tool suite, to transform natural questions into data queries and visualization.

Facteus’ strategic partnership with Databricks has been driven by the mutual vision of expanding the usage of data by lowering the barriers to entry and overhead for customers. Both Facteus and Databricks see a future where Alternative Data coupled with data science workflows become commonplace for any data driven enterprise.

“As the growth of data science continues to proliferate into every industry, we see more and more abstraction away from lower value data preparation tasks and more demand for quality data sets,” said Jay Bhankharia, CFA, Sr. Director of Data Partnerships at Databricks. “As a data provider to corporations and investment firms, Facteus recognizes the power that Databricks Marketplace provides by circumventing arduous discovery workflows and connecting data providers with data consumers effortlessly.”

Facteus is the largest provider of consumer transaction data in the Alternative Data industry specializing in providing comprehensive consumer spending data to businesses in the financial sector, retail, government, research, and beyond. Through its innovative, AI-driven platform, the company delivers actionable insights derived from alternative data sources, empowering clients to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.facteus.com.

