Facteus Announces Availability of Largest Consumer Spending Dataset for Generative AI Startups

Facteus, the largest provider of consumer transaction data insights in the alternative data industry, is excited to announce the availability of its comprehensive transaction dataset for AI startups. With a growing demand for non-public data to train cutting-edge AI models, Facteus is proud to offer its extensive consumer spending data set that tracks over $3.1 trillion in consumer spending, as a valuable resource for emerging AI companies.





Recognizing the increasing importance of high-quality, non-public data in developing AI solutions, Facteus has long held the hypothesis that transaction data can be a powerful tool for AI startups seeking to innovate in the FinTech industry. Leveraging its expertise and extensive data resources, Facteus is poised to support the growth and development of the next generation of AI-driven solutions.

“Our team at Facteus has always believed in the transformative potential of leveraging consumer spending data to drive innovation in the AI space,” said Jonathan Chin, Co-Founder at Facteus. “With the rise of AI startups seeking access to non-public data for training their models, we see an opportunity to contribute to advancing this exciting field.”

Facteus offers one of the largest consumer spending datasets commercially available, providing AI startups access to a wealth of transactional information that includes 61 billion transactions and spans various industries and consumer behaviors. By utilizing Facteus’ data, startups can enhance the capabilities of their AI models with real-time, at-scale consumer spending behaviors, enabling them to deliver more impactful solutions to their customers.

The company recently solidified partnerships with several AI companies, signaling a pivotal collaboration at the intersection of big data and artificial intelligence with the total contract deal sizes amounting to approximately $30 million.

Facteus encourages tech startups and members of the VC community to explore the possibilities offered by its data and invites inquiries from interested parties. For more information about Facteus and its consumer spending dataset, please visit Facteus.com.

Facteus, a leading technology and data company, is the largest and fastest (1-day lag) provider of consumer transaction and packaged goods data and insights in the alternative data industry. Facteus specializes in utilizing advanced technologies to safely and securely deliver comprehensive consumer spending data, catering to a diverse range of sectors including finance, retail, government, research, and beyond. Through its innovative, AI-driven platform, the company delivers actionable insights derived from alternative data sources, empowering clients to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.facteus.com.

