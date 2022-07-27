FaceCake Partners with Company.com to Radically Expand the Availability of AR-Enabled Commerce

AI/AR Innovator FaceCake partners with DXP Accelerator Company.com to Democratize Augmented Reality Shopping and Virtual Try-On Experiences

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FaceCake and Company.com have entered into a strategic partnership to give small and medium businesses, influencers and content creators ready access to FaceCake’s AI-Driven Augmented Reality Visual Commerce platform. This first-to-market AR “Self-Serve” capability will provide instant and easy sign-up options with automated onboarding, making the integration of FaceCake’s immersive AR technology a frictionless process, regardless of the size of the retailer or brand. The global launch of the AR Self-Serve platform is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2022.

FaceCake’s patented AI/AR Shopping platform and scalable AR product creation will be leveraged with the Company.com Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for an even broader reach. Company.com’s DXP includes client onboarding, automated marketing and billing, and identity and access management. Retailers and brands will be provided with intuitive dashboard-like features to easily access the latest in FaceCake’s real-time AI/AR offering.

“ This partnership will make FaceCake’s next-generation AR Try-On experiences even more accessible to retailers, brands and content creators,” said Linda Smith, CEO and Founder of FaceCake. “ Democratizing our AI/AR Shopping platform and allowing for the ubiquity of our personalized Virtual Try-On, meeting the expectations of consumers today.”

The offering includes FaceCake’s wide range of AR Virtual Try-On in product categories like glasses, cosmetics, jewelry, clothing, accessories, shoes and more. FaceCake’s highly realistic try-before-you-buy AR exponentially increases shopper engagement and conversion rates while decreasing returns. Now these benefits will be seamlessly accessible by all.

“ This is an exciting new application of our platform, and the technology is right in our wheelhouse,” commented Company.com Founder and CEO Bill Wade. “ We’ve spent years delivering offerings that bring enterprise functionality to small and middle market businesses, ultimately benefitting our customers and end users alike. Our partnership with FaceCake takes all of that to the next level.”

About FaceCake

FaceCake, creator of the Swivel® Virtual Dressing Room, CAKE AR™, and Scout Visual Search, is a leader in augmented retail with its patented AI-Driven AR Visual Commerce platform. FaceCake’s innovations in Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence allow consumers to virtually try products on their own images live, instantly providing relevant product recommendations for superior personalization. FaceCake’s platform is scalable, cross-device compatible and the only AI/AR offering across multiple shopping categories. The privately held company is based in Calabasas, CA.

About Company.com

Founded in 2008, Company.com offers a unique Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that specializes in reducing time-to-value of integration, modernization and digital transformation initiatives. By building connected experiences that are technology-agnostic via micro-architecture and developer-friendly tools, the Company.com DXP allows businesses to deliver the value of a modern digital platform regardless of the challenges they face with their legacy infrastructure. Implementation use-cases include B2B ecommerce; customer and partner portals; intranets; headless APIs; and more. For more information on Company.com, please visit www.company.com or email media@company.com.

Contacts

Robb Whittlef



media@facecake.com