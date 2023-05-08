Fabrinet Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Record Third Quarter Revenue of $665.3 Million Exceeds Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “ Revenue in the third quarter was above our guidance range, and we demonstrated the operating leverage inherent in our business model. While near-term inventory adjustments are affecting some parts of our business, the impacts are being somewhat offset by growth from other customer programs and continued gradual improvements in component availability. Our strong execution continues to benefit our bottom line results and we remain well-positioned to extend our success.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $665.3 million, compared to $564.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $59.4 million, compared to $50.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.60, compared to $1.35 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $71.8 million, compared to $56.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.94, compared to $1.50 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 8, 2023, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2023, as follows:

Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $630 million to $650 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.57 to $1.64, based on approximately 37.0 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.76 to $1.83, based on approximately 37.0 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes share-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the corresponding GAAP measure is available at the end of this press release.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism that we will be able to extend our success; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the growing global economic downturn; continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel, the U.S. and the U.K.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 7, 2023. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financials

We refer to the non-GAAP financial measures cited above in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operational performance. Non-GAAP net income excludes: share-based compensation expenses; depreciation of fair value uplift; amortization of intangibles; severance payment and others; restructuring and other related costs; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations because they should not be used to evaluate our company without reference to their corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, we compensate for these material limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) March 31,



2023 June 24,



2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $230,743 $197,996 Short-term restricted cash — 220 Short-term investments 307,980 280,157 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,031 and $1,271, respectively 540,343 439,330 Contract assets 21,081 13,464 Inventories 554,247 557,145 Prepaid expenses 10,606 11,626 Other current assets 39,610 25,233 Total current assets 1,704,610 1,525,171 Non-current assets Long-term restricted cash — 149 Property, plant and equipment, net 308,365 292,277 Intangibles, net 2,471 3,508 Operating right-of-use assets 2,210 4,084 Deferred tax assets 10,487 9,800 Other non-current assets 658 652 Total non-current assets 324,191 310,470 Total Assets $2,028,801 $1,835,641 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Long-term borrowings, current portion, net $12,156 $12,156 Trade accounts payable 436,085 439,684 Fixed assets payable 20,116 9,085 Contract liabilities 3,249 1,982 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,634 2,319 Income tax payable 2,785 2,898 Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 28,899 20,374 Accrued expenses 23,428 24,758 Other payables 26,637 25,231 Total current liabilities 554,989 538,487 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings, non-current portion, net 3,039 15,202 Deferred tax liability 6,159 6,001 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 235 1,476 Severance liabilities 21,267 18,384 Other non-current liabilities 1,531 2,409 Total non-current liabilities 32,231 43,472 Total Liabilities 587,220 581,959 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and June 24, 2022) — — Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,274,783 shares and 39,048,700 shares issued at March 31, 2023 and June 24, 2022, respectively; and 36,578,909 shares and 36,436,683 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 24, 2022, respectively) 393 390 Additional paid-in capital 200,141 196,667 Less: Treasury shares (2,695,874 shares and 2,612,017 shares as of March 31, 2023 and June 24, 2022, respectively) (156,475) (147,258) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,281) (12,793) Retained earnings 1,403,803 1,216,676 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,441,581 1,253,682 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $2,028,801 $1,835,641

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) March 31,



2023 March 25,



2022 March 31,



2023 March 25,



2022 Revenues $665,281 $564,395 $1,989,366 $1,674,350 Cost of revenues (579,274) (493,702) (1,735,388) (1,470,689) Gross profit 86,007 70,693 253,978 203,661 Selling, general and administrative expenses (18,309) (17,034) (57,804) (55,412) Restructuring and other related costs (5,872) — (5,872) (135) Operating income 61,826 53,659 190,302 148,114 Interest income 3,317 414 7,210 1,470 Interest expense (399) (73) (1,179) (347) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (1,303) (410) (3,122) 998 Other income (expense), net 31 (36) (178) (1,351) Income before income taxes 63,472 53,554 193,033 148,884 Income tax expense (4,117) (2,893) (5,906) (4,693) Net income 59,355 50,661 187,127 144,191 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 2,046 (2,455) 1,768 (3,615) Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (5,535) 666 4,435 2,743 Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost 113 124 338 448 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (191) (34) (29) (198) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (3,567) (1,699) 6,512 (622) Net comprehensive income $55,788 $48,962 $193,639 $143,569 Earnings per share Basic $1.62 $1.37 $5.12 $3.90 Diluted $1.60 $1.35 $5.07 $3.85 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands of shares) Basic 36,608 36,940 36,575 36,945 Diluted 36,989 37,473 36,895 37,451

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) March 31,



2023 March 25,



2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period $187,127 $144,191 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 32,504 28,907 Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs 2,201 — (Gain) loss on disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment (1,630) (175) (Gain) loss from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 92 (13) Amortization of discount (premium) of short-term investments 300 3,038 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 24 24 (Reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts (240) (39) Unrealized loss (gain) on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts 693 (1,422) Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps (478) (736) Share-based compensation 21,217 21,701 Deferred income tax (276) 563 Other non-cash expenses (151) 1,067 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (98,212) (109,334) Contract assets (7,617) (1,690) Inventories 2,720 (30,503) Other current assets and non-current assets (11,807) (11,221) Trade accounts payable (5,028) 55,333 Contract liabilities 1,267 243 Income tax payable (262) (872) Severance liabilities 1,917 1,883 Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 17,861 6,952 Net cash provided by operating activities 142,222 107,897 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (154,033) (119,853) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 30,179 19,463 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 97,408 92,862 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (43,422) (75,327) Purchase of intangibles (698) (592) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 117 229 Net cash used in investing activities (70,449) (83,218) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (12,187) (9,141) Repayment of finance lease liability (7) — Repurchase of ordinary shares (9,217) (28,624) Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (17,740) (20,439) Net cash used in financing activities (39,151) (58,204) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $32,622 $(33,525) Movement in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period $198,365 $303,123 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 32,622 (33,525) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (244) (301) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $230,743 $269,297 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment-related payables $20,116 $14,060

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (Continued) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows: As of (in thousands) March 31,



2023 March 25,



2022 Cash and cash equivalents $230,743 $269,140 Restricted cash — 157 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $230,743 $269,297

FABRINET RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,



2023 March 25,



2022 March 31,



2023 March 25,



2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) Net income Diluted



EPS Net income Diluted



EPS Net income Diluted



EPS Net income Diluted



EPS GAAP measures $59,355 $1.60 $50,661 $1.35 $187,127 $5.07 $144,191 $3.85 Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS: Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 1,453 0.04 1,183 0.03 5,028 0.14 4,579 0.12 Depreciation of fair value uplift — — — — — — 92 0.00 Total related to gross profit 1,453 0.04 1,183 0.03 5,028 0.14 4,671 0.12 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 5,080 0.14 4,540 0.12 16,003 0.43 17,122 0.46 Amortization of intangibles 70 0.00 101 0.00 224 0.01 328 0.01 Severance payment and others — — (250) 0.00 — — 105 0.00 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 5,150 0.14 4,391 0.12 16,227 0.44 17,555 0.47 Related to other income and expense: Restructuring and other related costs 5,872 0.16 — — 5,872 0.16 135 0.01 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 0.00 8 0.00 24 0.00 24 0.00 Total related to other income and expense 5,880 0.16 8 0.00 5,896 0.16 159 0.01 Total related to net income & EPS 12,483 0.34 5,582 0.15 27,151 0.74 22,385 0.60 Non-GAAP measures $71,838 $1.94 $56,243 $1.50 $214,278 $5.81 $166,576 $4.45 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share GAAP diluted shares 36,989 37,473 36,895 37,451 Non-GAAP diluted shares 36,989 37,473 36,895 37,451

FABRINET RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,



2023 March 25,



2022 March 31,



2023 March 25,



2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $37,122 $50,329 $142,222 $107,897 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (19,779) (23,410) (43,422) (75,327) Non-GAAP free cash flow $17,343 $26,919 $98,800 $32,570

FABRINET GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Diluted



EPS GAAP net income per diluted share: $1.57 to $1.64 Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 0.05 Total related to gross profit 0.05 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 0.14 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.14 Total related to net income & EPS 0.19 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.76 to $1.83

