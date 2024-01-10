Fabric Awarded New Patent Delivering Unparalleled Flexibility in Warehouse Storage Optimization

Multi-tote size ASRS maximizes storage space by housing multiple tote sizes in one shelving unit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, today announced it has secured a new patent for its innovative multi-tote size automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS). This first-of-its-kind technology enables the storage of multiple varying tote sizes within the same shelving unit, optimizing warehouse efficiency.









Fabric’s ASRS is the only automated warehouse system capable of handling multiple tote sizes in one shelving unit. This flexibility allows companies to optimize their use of space, especially in micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) in smaller local areas or within the confines of their retail stores. By storing large and small products in the same location, businesses can accommodate a broader range of SKUs, avoid wasted capacity and minimize their storage footprint.

“The growth in e-commerce is fueling pressure on retailers to expand inventory selection while keeping logistics costs low,” said Ori Avraham, Fabric’s VP Product and co-founder. “Fabric is the only automated fulfillment solution offering the technology that accommodates different tote dimensions in a single storage system so businesses can maximize inventory density, reduce operational expenses and scale to meet growing demand.”

A key element in warehouse management is the ability to utilize vertical space effectively, maximizing storage capacity. In an automated system, each tote can hold either one SKU or a few, but each SKU must be stored in a separate bin within a tote to ensure precise tracking of product locations and quantities.

When dealing with diverse SKU sizes ranging from large toilet paper to small mascara, being limited to a single tote size results in wasted storage space, effectively holding nothing but air. With the ability to use different tote sizes, which can be stored freely in multiple locations, the multi tote size ASRS opens huge opportunities for ‘smart stock management’ algorithms and ultimately denser storage. This allows companies to streamline their operations, stock a wider range of products and adapt to changing customer demands without costly and space-consuming modifications.

Fabric’s latest patent builds upon the company’s previous patents portfolio of unique topology and robotic technologies that equip retailers with tools to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving e-commerce market. The new multi-tote size ASRS is available to customers today.

Earlier this year, Fabric also announced a collaboration with Maersk, which now uses a 38,000-square-foot automated fulfillment center in Dallas powered by Fabric’s advanced robotic and software technology.

If you’d like to connect with Fabric at NRF 2024 in New York City between January 14-16, please visit https://getfabric.com/company/contact-us/ to reach out about scheduling a meeting.

About Fabric

Fabric is a world-class automated fulfillment solution that enables retailers to achieve profitable e-commerce fulfillment with high-throughput and high-density automation. Our automated fulfillment solution combines state-of-the-art hardware and software meticulously designed through years of experience operating e-commerce and grocery sites. Through technology and vast experience, Fabric ensures that each aspect of the fulfillment process, from inbound to outbound, is optimized to rival the harmonious performance of a symphony. With Fabric, retailers gain the tools they need to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape and unlock business value to meet customers wherever and whenever they are. Fabric: Mastering the Fulfillment Symphony.

Fabric was established in 2015 and has raised $375 million from leading investor partners, including Temasek, Corner Ventures, Union Tech Ventures, Playground, Innovation Endeavors & Aleph. Fabric has its headquarters in Tel Aviv, with a main office in New York and teams throughout the United States and the EU. For more information, visit getfabric.com.

