F9Analytics Meets Demand From Multifamily Investors for “Competitive” Expiration Management

Given the business demands of multifamily managers who seek a "competitive" solution to what is known as Expiration Management, F9Analytics has developed a combinatorial algorithm that makes "competitive" Expiration Management possible using only a company's private portfolio data.





Why is Expiration Management important now for Risk Management?

Unlike legacy revenue management systems whose Expiration Management process has been deemed anti-competitive by the US Department of Justice for using competitor data, F9Analytics modern profit management system uses a combinatorial process with private company data (only) to orchestrate “competitive” Expiration Management. From a risk management perspective this means investors remain confident in management’s ability to both execute Expiration Management while at the same time avoiding unnecessary legal and ESG risks tied to anti-competitive practices.

How does F9Analytics Expiration Management make sense?

Unlike legacy revenue management systems, F9Analytics modern profit management system uses combinatorial algorithms to orchestrate optimal Expiration Management relative to a company’s portfolio only, rather than generating Expiration Management from shared external sources that may in fact be suboptimal. For example, if a company portfolio had superior Expiration Management, yet external competitors had inferior Expiration Management, then by imposing their inferior structure on your superior structure would not improve your competitive advantage.

What results can companies expect from F9Analytics Expiration Management?

In validating our combinatorial algorithms to simulate the diversity of portfolio scale, asset size, and randomness in expirations, we set up simulations with an extreme portfolio size to test performance. The following is a summary of the results:

Portfolio Scale: 10,000 Assets

Average Asset Size: 618 Units

Total Unit Expirations Rebalanced: 6,181,645

Total Time in Milliseconds: 92.20

To learn more about implementing “Competitive” Expiration Management for your investors, please contact F9Analytics at +1 (213) 444-1678, or visit the website at https://www.f9analytics.com.

About F9Analytics

At F9Analytics, our long-term vision to empower investors with superior pricing technologies that transform older operating paradigms into a dynamic model for performance has taken form. Our commitment to research and development in real estate price management has synthesized into the solutions we envisioned – ready to empower real estate companies with the necessary algorithms to leverage price to generate excess returns – be it in commercial or multi-family residential.

