Home Business Wire F9Analytics Meets Demand From Multifamily Investors for “Competitive” Expiration Management
Business Wire

F9Analytics Meets Demand From Multifamily Investors for “Competitive” Expiration Management

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Given the business demands of multifamily managers who seek a “competitive” solution to what is known as Expiration Management, F9Analytics has developed a combinatorial algorithm that makes “competitive” Expiration Management possible using only a company’s private portfolio data.


Why is Expiration Management important now for Risk Management?

Unlike legacy revenue management systems whose Expiration Management process has been deemed anti-competitive by the US Department of Justice for using competitor data, F9Analytics modern profit management system uses a combinatorial process with private company data (only) to orchestrate “competitive” Expiration Management. From a risk management perspective this means investors remain confident in management’s ability to both execute Expiration Management while at the same time avoiding unnecessary legal and ESG risks tied to anti-competitive practices.

How does F9Analytics Expiration Management make sense?

Unlike legacy revenue management systems, F9Analytics modern profit management system uses combinatorial algorithms to orchestrate optimal Expiration Management relative to a company’s portfolio only, rather than generating Expiration Management from shared external sources that may in fact be suboptimal. For example, if a company portfolio had superior Expiration Management, yet external competitors had inferior Expiration Management, then by imposing their inferior structure on your superior structure would not improve your competitive advantage.

What results can companies expect from F9Analytics Expiration Management?

In validating our combinatorial algorithms to simulate the diversity of portfolio scale, asset size, and randomness in expirations, we set up simulations with an extreme portfolio size to test performance. The following is a summary of the results:

  • Portfolio Scale: 10,000 Assets
  • Average Asset Size: 618 Units
  • Total Unit Expirations Rebalanced: 6,181,645
  • Total Time in Milliseconds: 92.20

To learn more about implementing “Competitive” Expiration Management for your investors, please contact F9Analytics at +1 (213) 444-1678, or visit the website at https://www.f9analytics.com.

About F9Analytics

At F9Analytics, our long-term vision to empower investors with superior pricing technologies that transform older operating paradigms into a dynamic model for performance has taken form. Our commitment to research and development in real estate price management has synthesized into the solutions we envisioned – ready to empower real estate companies with the necessary algorithms to leverage price to generate excess returns – be it in commercial or multi-family residential.

Contacts

John J. Cona

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (213) 444-1678

Articoli correlati

Rockstarr & Moon Launches Growth Amplifier: Empowering Small Businesses with AI-Powered Automation

Business Wire Business Wire -
WELAKA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIPowered--Rockstarr & Moon, a leading B2B marketing agency, is excited to announce the launch of The Growth...
Continua a leggere

HumanX Announces Preliminary Agenda for 2025 AI Conference: A New Era of Insight and Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Early agenda release sets the stage for the most impactful AI event of the year, featuring 300+ speakers and...
Continua a leggere

At Future Proof, Orion CEO Unveils Timely Advisor Insights on Election, AI, and Technology Preferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
More than one-third of Orion advisors surveyed are fearful of implementing AI, 55% favor a mix of bundled and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php