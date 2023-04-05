F5 to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, following the market close. F5 also will host a live webcast to discuss its results with investors and analysts beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on April 19, 2023.

The live webcast link can be accessed from the investor relations portion of f5.com. Interested listeners may also access the audio-only version of the live webcast by dialing +1 (877) 407-0312 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (201) 389-0899 for callers from other countries.

The webcast will be recorded, and replays will be available as follows:

Replay Via Webcast: Access via the investor relations portion of F5’s website.

Replay Via Phone: +1 (877) 660-6853 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (outside of the U.S. and Canada) available April 19, 2023, through April 20, 2023. Use meeting ID 13737373 to access.

About F5

F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company committed to bringing a better digital world to life.​​​​​​​ F5 partners with the world’s largest, most advanced organizations to secure and optimize every app and API anywhere—on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables organizations to provide exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers and continuously stay ahead of threats. For more information, go to f5.com. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies. F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Source: F5, Inc.

Contacts

Media
Rob Gruening

(206) 272-6208

r.gruening@f5.com

Investors
Suzanne DuLong

(206) 272-7049

s.dulong@f5.com

