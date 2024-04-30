F5 Reports Strong Earnings Growth in its Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024; Raises Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Outlook

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024.





“We delivered a solid second quarter, with revenue near the midpoint of our guidance range and earnings per share at the high end of our guidance in an environment where customers remain cautious and are forecasting largely flat IT budgets for calendar 2024,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5’s President and CEO. “During the quarter, our software subscription renewals continued to perform well, driving 20% total software revenue growth compared to a year ago, including 28% subscription revenue growth.”

“To move at the speed of business today, our customers rely on an ever-increasing number of applications and APIs which they operate across distributed environments. This hybrid and multicloud reality brings with it untenable operational complexity, considerable costs, and escalating security risks. Broad-based enterprise adoption of AI will only compound these challenges,” said Locoh-Donou. “F5 solves these challenges, providing the most effective and comprehensive application and API security platform in the industry. We also empower customers to radically simplify their disparate infrastructure environments and applications.”

Second Quarter Performance Summary

Second quarter fiscal year 2024 revenue declined 3% from the year-ago period, to $681 million, compared with $703 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Software revenue of $159 million grew 20% from the year-ago period, powered by 28% subscription software revenue growth. Systems revenue of $142 million represented a decline of 32% from the prior year. Global services revenue of $381 million grew 5% from the year-ago period.

GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $540 million, representing GAAP gross margin of 79.3%. This compares with GAAP gross profit of $548 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP gross margin of 77.9%. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $559 million, representing non-GAAP gross margin of 82.1%. This compares with non-GAAP gross profit of $565 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP gross margin of 80.4%.

GAAP operating profit for the second quarter was $140 million, representing GAAP operating margin of 20.5%. This compares with GAAP operating profit of $106 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP operating margin of 15.1%. Non-GAAP operating profit for the period was $210 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 30.9%. This compares to non-GAAP operating profit of $191 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP operating margin of 27.2%.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $119 million, or $2.00 per diluted share compared to $81 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $173 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, compared to $154 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Performance Summary Tables

GAAP Measures Non-GAAP Measures ($ in millions except EPS) Q2 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 ($ in millions except EPS) Q2 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 Revenue $ 681 $ 703 Gross profit $ 540 $ 548 Gross profit $ 559 $ 565 Gross margin 79.3% 77.9% Gross margin 82.1% 80.4% Operating profit $ 140 $ 106 Operating profit $ 210 $ 191 Operating margin 20.5% 15.1% Operating margin 30.9% 27.2% Net income $ 119 $ 81 Net income $ 173 $ 154 EPS $ 2.00 $ 1.34 EPS $ 2.91 $ 2.53

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the attached Consolidated Income Statements. Additional information about non-GAAP financial information is included in this release.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, F5 expects to deliver revenue in the range of $675 million to $695 million, with non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.89 to $3.01 per diluted share.

In addition, the Company expects fiscal year 2024 revenue growth that is flat to down 2% compared to fiscal year 2023. This outlook is consistent with its prior outlook for fiscal year 2024 revenue growth of “flat to low-single-digit decline” compared to the prior year. In addition, the Company raised its fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share outlook to growth of 7% to 9% from its prior range of growth of 6% to 8%.

All forward-looking non-GAAP measures included in the Company’s business outlook exclude estimates for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, significant effects of tax legislation and judicial or administrative interpretation of tax regulations (including the impact of income tax reform), non-recurring income tax adjustments, valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions, and do not include the impact of any future acquisitions or divestitures, acquisition-related charges and write-downs, restructuring charges, facility exit costs, or other non-recurring charges that may occur in the period. F5 is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings guidance measures to corresponding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the overall high variability and low visibility of most of the foregoing items that have been excluded. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results. Certain exclusions, such as amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses, are generally incurred each quarter, but the amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Live Webcast and Conference Call

F5 will host a live webcast to review its financial results and outlook today, April 29, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET. The live webcast is accessible from the investor relations page of F5.com. To participate in the live call via telephone in the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 (877) 407-0312. Outside the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 (201) 389-0899. Please call at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time. The webcast replay will be archived on the investor relations portion of F5’s website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the environment, F5’s future financial performance including revenue, revenue growth, earnings growth, future customer demand and budgets, markets, and the performance and benefits of the Company’s products. These, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and other factors that, if they do not fully materialize or prove correct, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: customer acceptance of offerings; continued disruptions to the global supply chain resulting in inability to source required parts for F5’s products or the ability to only do so at greatly increased prices thereby impacting our revenues and/or margins; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; F5’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses’ products with F5 technologies; the ability of F5’s sales professionals and distribution partners to sell new solutions and service offerings; the timely development, introduction and acceptance of additional new products and features by F5 or its competitors; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into F5’s markets, and new product and marketing initiatives by our competitors; increased sales discounts; the business impact of the acquisitions and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of completion of acquisitions; uncertain global economic conditions which may result in reduced customer demand for our products and services and changes in customer payment patterns; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; potential security flaws in the Company’s networks, products or services; cybersecurity attacks on its networks, products or services; natural catastrophic events; a pandemic or epidemic; F5’s ability to sustain, develop and effectively utilize distribution relationships; F5’s ability to attract, train and retain qualified product development, marketing, sales, professional services and customer support personnel; F5’s ability to expand in international markets; the unpredictability of F5’s sales cycle; the ability of F5 to execute on its share repurchase program including the timing of any repurchases; future prices of F5’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K and other documents that we may file or furnish from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in F5’s most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. F5 assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation

F5’s management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various operating measures. These measures are generally based on the revenues of its products, services operations, and certain costs of those operations, such as cost of revenues, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses. One such measure is GAAP net income excluding, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, net of taxes, restructuring charges, and certain non-recurring tax expenses and benefits, which is a non-GAAP financial measure under Section 101 of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This measure of non-GAAP net income is adjusted by the amount of additional taxes or tax benefit that the Company would accrue if it used non-GAAP results instead of GAAP results to calculate the Company’s tax liability.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and F5’s basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation consists of expense for stock options, restricted stock, and employee stock purchases through the Company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of F5’s employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of the Company’s core business and to facilitate comparison of the Company’s results to those of peer companies.

Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. On a non-recurring basis, when certain events or circumstances are present, management may also be required to write down the carrying value of its purchased intangible assets and recognize impairment charges. Management does not believe these charges accurately reflect the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations; therefore, they are not considered by management in making operating decisions. However, investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to F5’s revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to F5’s future period revenues as well.

Facility-exit costs. F5 has incurred certain non-recurring right-of-use asset impairment charges, and other related recurring costs in connection with the exit of its leased facilities. These charges are not representative of the ongoing activity or costs to the business. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related charges, net. F5 does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms and scope of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction. F5 excludes acquisition-related charges from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies. Acquisition-related charges consist of planning, execution and integration costs incurred directly as a result of an acquisition.

Restructuring charges. F5 has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and costs associated with exiting facility-lease commitments. F5 excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

Management believes that non-GAAP net income per share provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company’s core business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. Although F5’s management finds this non-GAAP measure to be useful in evaluating the performance of the core business, management’s reliance on this measure is limited because items excluded from such measures could have a material effect on F5’s earnings and earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, F5’s management will use its non-GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, in conjunction with GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, to address these limitations when evaluating the performance of the Company’s core business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP.

F5 believes that presenting its non-GAAP measures of earnings and earnings per share provides investors with an additional tool for evaluating the performance of the Company’s core business and is used by management in its own evaluation of the Company’s performance. Investors are encouraged to look at GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance. However, while the GAAP results are more complete, the Company provides investors these supplemental measures since, with reconciliation to GAAP, it may provide additional insight into the Company’s operational performance and financial results.

For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section in our attached Condensed Consolidated Income Statements entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About F5

F5 is a multicloud application security and delivery company committed to bringing a better digital world to life.​​​​​​​ F5 partners with the world’s largest, most advanced organizations to secure every app — on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables businesses to continuously stay ahead of threats while delivering exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers. For more information, go to f5.com. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

You can also follow @F5 on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies. F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

F5, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) March 31, September 30, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 902,680 $ 797,163 Short-term investments 802 6,160 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,038 and $3,561 388,325 454,832 Inventories 69,760 35,874 Other current assets 589,954 554,744 Total current assets 1,951,521 1,848,773 Property and equipment, net 161,525 170,422 Operating lease right-of-use assets 188,973 195,471 Long-term investments 6,343 5,068 Deferred tax assets 324,875 295,308 Goodwill 2,312,362 2,288,678 Other assets, net 439,071 444,613 Total assets $ 5,384,670 $ 5,248,333 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 57,702 $ 63,315 Accrued liabilities 266,563 282,890 Deferred revenue 1,178,158 1,126,576 Total current liabilities 1,502,423 1,472,781 Deferred tax liabilities 5,689 4,637 Deferred revenue, long-term 633,818 648,545 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 228,368 239,565 Other long-term liabilities 81,106 82,573 Total long-term liabilities 948,981 975,320 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding – – Common stock, no par value; 200,000 shares authorized, 58,609 and 59,207 shares issued and outstanding 19,029 24,399 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,034 ) (23,221 ) Retained earnings 2,935,271 2,799,054 Total shareholders’ equity 2,933,266 2,800,232 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,384,670 $ 5,248,333

F5, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues Products $ 300,162 $ 340,581 $ 606,021 $ 681,139 Services 381,192 362,594 767,930 722,414 Total 681,354 703,175 1,373,951 1,403,553 Cost of net revenues (1)(2)(3)(4) Products 85,313 99,795 168,021 198,650 Services 55,800 55,859 109,481 112,011 Total 141,113 155,654 277,502 310,661 Gross profit 540,241 547,521 1,096,449 1,092,892 Operating expenses (1)(2)(3)(4) Sales and marketing 210,800 233,076 409,727 466,181 Research and development 122,207 141,363 241,782 283,686 General and administrative 67,184 67,036 131,902 137,027 Restructuring charges 90 – 8,562 8,740 Total 400,281 441,475 791,973 895,634 Income from operations 139,960 106,046 304,476 197,258 Other income, net 5,974 2,737 15,856 7,439 Income before income taxes 145,934 108,783 320,332 204,697 Provision for income taxes 26,913 27,347 62,929 50,859 Net income $ 119,021 $ 81,436 $ 257,403 $ 153,838 Net income per share – basic $ 2.02 $ 1.35 $ 4.37 $ 2.55 Weighted average shares – basic 58,788 60,330 58,956 60,211 Net income per share – diluted $ 2.00 $ 1.34 $ 4.32 $ 2.54 Weighted average shares – diluted 59,580 60,691 59,617 60,537 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income as reported $ 119,021 $ 81,436 $ 257,403 $ 153,838 Stock-based compensation expense 55,141 64,039 111,143 126,913 Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets 13,622 12,569 27,937 25,254 Facility-exit costs (732 ) 1,533 806 3,539 Acquisition-related charges 2,390 7,045 3,191 14,782 Restructuring charges 90 – 8,562 8,740 Tax effects related to above items (16,369 ) (12,994 ) (31,152 ) (30,164 ) Net income excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, restructuring charges, net of tax effects (non-GAAP) – diluted $ 173,163 $ 153,628 $ 377,890 $ 302,902 Net income per share excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, restructuring charges, net of tax effects (non-GAAP) – diluted $ 2.91 $ 2.53 $ 6.34 $ 5.00 Weighted average shares – diluted 59,580 60,691 59,617 60,537 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 7,447 $ 7,583 $ 15,131 $ 15,219 Sales and marketing 21,421 26,889 43,017 52,610 Research and development 15,513 18,689 31,531 37,231 General and administrative 10,760 10,878 21,464 21,853 $ 55,141 $ 64,039 $ 111,143 $ 126,913 (2) Includes amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 11,633 $ 9,959 $ 22,866 $ 19,918 Sales and marketing 1,839 2,390 4,627 4,779 Research and development 94 – 188 – General and administrative 56 220 256 557 $ 13,622 $ 12,569 $ 27,937 $ 25,254 (3) Includes facility-exit costs as follows: Cost of net revenues $ (50 ) $ 150 $ 106 $ 351 Sales and marketing 111 486 594 1,149 Research and development (1,026 ) 537 (484 ) 1,178 General and administrative 233 360 590 861 $ (732 ) $ 1,533 $ 806 $ 3,539 (4) Includes acquisition-related charges as follows: Cost of net revenues $ – $ 74 $ 20 $ 167 Sales and marketing (22 ) 849 43 2,164 Research and development 174 1,233 327 5,001 General and administrative 2,238 4,889 2,801 7,450 $ 2,390 $ 7,045 $ 3,191 $ 14,782

F5, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Six months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 257,403 $ 153,838 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 111,143 126,913 Depreciation and amortization 57,284 54,817 Non-cash operating lease costs 16,596 20,231 Deferred income taxes (28,935 ) (49,492 ) Other (2,829 ) 1,878 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effects of the acquisition of businesses): Accounts receivable 66,569 (14,317 ) Inventories (33,886 ) 17,620 Other current assets (34,398 ) (43,547 ) Other assets (16,203 ) 9,354 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (20,930 ) (59,534 ) Deferred revenue 36,855 102,933 Lease liabilities (21,714 ) (22,140 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 386,955 298,554 Investing activities Purchases of investments (1,000 ) (689 ) Maturities of investments 5,420 95,773 Sales of investments – 16,085 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (32,939 ) (35,006 ) Purchases of property and equipment (18,503 ) (23,793 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (47,022 ) 52,370 Financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and purchases of stock under employee stock purchase plan 22,557 22,461 Payments for repurchase of common stock (250,029 ) (40,005 ) Payments on term debt agreement – (350,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (8,667 ) (9,825 ) Net cash used in financing activities (236,139 ) (377,369 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 103,794 (26,445 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,779 2,979 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 800,835 762,207 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 906,408 $ 738,741 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities $ 26,169 $ 27,200 Cash paid for interest on long-term debt – 2,970 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 7,267 $ 9,577

