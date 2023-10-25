Home Business Wire F5 Reports 4% Revenue Growth and Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Fiscal Year...
F5 Reports 4% Revenue Growth and Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Fiscal Year 2023 and 1% Revenue Growth and Double-Digit Earnings Growth in its Fourth Quarter

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.


“In our fourth quarter, we delivered 11% software revenue growth, operating margin improvement, and double-digit earnings per share growth,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5’s President and CEO. “Our focus on operating discipline enabled us to deliver fiscal year 2023 earnings per share in line with the high-end of our beginning of year expectations despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and resulting customer spending caution.”

Fiscal Year 2023 Performance Summary

Fiscal year 2023 revenue grew 4% from the year-ago period, to $2.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion in fiscal year 2022. Global services revenue grew 7% from the year-ago period while product revenue grew 1%, reflecting 3% systems revenue growth and software revenue that was flat with the year-ago period.

GAAP gross profit for fiscal year 2023 was $2.2 billion, representing GAAP gross margin of 78.9%. This compares with GAAP gross profit of $2.2 billion in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP gross margin of 80.0%. Non-GAAP gross profit for fiscal year 2023 was $2.3 billion, representing non-GAAP gross margin of 81.5%. This compares with non-GAAP gross profit of $2.2 billion in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP gross margin of 82.6%.

GAAP operating profit for fiscal year 2023 was $473 million, representing GAAP operating margin of 16.8%. This compares with GAAP operating profit of $404 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP operating margin of 15.0%. Non-GAAP operating profit for the period was $850 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 30.2%. This compares to non-GAAP operating profit of $778 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP operating margin of 28.9%.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2023 was $395 million, or $6.55 per diluted share compared to $322 million, or $5.27 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2023 was $705 million, or $11.70 per diluted share, compared to $623 million, or $10.19 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2022.

F5 repurchased $350 million of its shares in fiscal year 2023, representing 58% of its free cash flow. As of the end of fiscal year 2023, F5 had $922 million remaining on its previously authorized share repurchase program.

Fourth Quarter Performance Summary

Fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 revenue grew 1% from the year-ago period, to $707 million, up from $700 million in fiscal year 2022. Global services revenue grew 9% from the year-ago period while product revenue declined 7%, reflecting 11% software revenue growth and systems revenue that was down 25% from the year-ago period.

GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $566 million, representing GAAP gross margin of 80.1%. This compares with GAAP gross profit of $553 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP gross margin of 78.9%. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $585 million, representing non-GAAP gross margin of 82.7%. This compares with non-GAAP gross profit of $570 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP gross margin of 81.4%.

GAAP operating profit for the fourth quarter was $172 million, representing GAAP operating margin of 24.3%. This compares with GAAP operating profit of $108 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP operating margin of 15.4%. Non-GAAP operating profit for the period was $240 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 33.9%. This compares to non-GAAP operating profit of $191 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP operating margin of 27.3%.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $152 million, or $2.55 per diluted share compared to $89 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $209 million, or $3.50 per diluted share, compared to $158 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2022.

Performance Summary Tables

GAAP Measures
($ in millions except EPS) Q4 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 FY2023 FY2022
Revenue

$707

$700

$2,813

$2,696
Gross profit

$566

$553

$2,220

$2,156
Gross margin

80.1%

78.9%

78.9%

80.0%
Operating profit

$172

$108

$473

$404
Operating margin

24.3%

15.4%

16.8%

15.0%
Net income

$152

$89

$395

$322
EPS

$2.55

$1.49

$6.55

$5.27
 
 
Non-GAAP Measures
($ in millions except EPS) Q4 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 FY2023 FY2022
Gross profit

$585

$570

$2,293

$2,227
Gross margin

82.7%

81.4%

81.5%

82.6%
Operating profit

$240

$191

$850

$778
Operating margin

33.9%

27.3%

30.2%

28.9%
Net income

$209

$158

$705

$623
EPS

$3.50

$2.62

$11.70

$10.19

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the attached Consolidated Income Statements. Additional information about non-GAAP financial information is included in this release.

Business Outlook

“We enter fiscal year 2024 in an environment that seems to be stabilizing. In fact, from a demand perspective, subscription renewals performed well throughout fiscal year 2023, and we saw encouraging signs from enterprise customers in our fourth quarter,” continued Locoh-Donou. “We expect some customer caution will persist into fiscal year 2024 and that, combined with the $180 million headwind from strong backlog fulfillment in fiscal year 2023, tempers our 2024 revenue growth expectations. We remain focused on delivering earnings growth and returning cash to our shareholders.”

For fiscal year 2024, F5 expects revenue that is flat to a low-single-digit percentage decline from its fiscal year 2023 revenue. The Company remains committed to its profitability commitment and in fiscal year 2024, expects to deliver non-GAAP earnings per share growth of 5% to 7% year-over-year, which represents growth of at least 10% on a tax neutral basis to fiscal year 2023. Further, the Company also remains committed to using at least 50% of its annual free cash flow toward share repurchases.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, F5 expects to deliver revenue in the range of $675 million to $695 million, with non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.97 to $3.09 per diluted share.

All forward-looking non-GAAP measures included in the Company’s business outlook exclude estimates for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, significant effects of tax legislation and judicial or administrative interpretation of tax regulations (including the impact of income tax reform), non-recurring income tax adjustments, valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions, and do not include the impact of any future acquisitions or divestitures, acquisition-related charges and write-downs, restructuring charges, facility exit costs, or other non-recurring charges that may occur in the period. F5 is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings guidance measures to corresponding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the overall high variability and low visibility of most of the foregoing items that have been excluded. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results. Certain exclusions, such as amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses, are generally incurred each quarter, but the amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Live Webcast and Conference Call

F5 will host a live webcast to review its financial results and outlook today, October 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET. The live webcast is accessible from the investor relations page of F5.com. To participate in the live call via telephone in the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 (877) 407-0312. Outside the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 (201) 389-0899. Please call at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time. The webcast replay will be archived on the investor relations portion of F5’s website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding F5’s future financial performance including revenue, revenue growth, profitability, earnings growth, earnings per share expectations, future customer demand and spending, and the performance and benefits of the Company’s products. These, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and other factors that, if they do not fully materialize or prove correct, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: customer acceptance of offerings; disruptions to the global supply chain resulting in inability to source required parts for F5’s products or the ability to only do so at greatly increased prices thereby impacting our revenues and/or margins; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; F5’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses’ products with F5 technologies; the ability of F5’s sales professionals and distribution partners to sell new solutions and service offerings; the timely development, introduction and acceptance of additional new products and features by F5 or its competitors; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into F5’s markets, and new product and marketing initiatives by our competitors; increased sales discounts; the business impact of the acquisitions and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of completion of acquisitions; uncertain global economic conditions which may result in reduced customer demand for our products and services and changes in customer payment patterns; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; potential security flaws in the Company’s networks, products or services; cybersecurity attacks on its networks, products or services; natural catastrophic events; a pandemic or epidemic; F5’s ability to sustain, develop and effectively utilize distribution relationships; F5’s ability to attract, train and retain qualified product development, marketing, sales, professional services and customer support personnel; F5’s ability to expand in international markets; the unpredictability of F5’s sales cycle; the ability of F5 to execute on its share repurchase program including the timing of any repurchases; future prices of F5’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K and other documents that we may file or furnish from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in F5’s most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. F5 assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation

F5’s management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various operating measures. These measures are generally based on the revenues of its products, services operations, and certain costs of those operations, such as cost of revenues, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses. One such measure is GAAP net income excluding, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, net of taxes, restructuring charges, and certain non-recurring tax expenses and benefits, which is a non-GAAP financial measure under Section 101 of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This measure of non-GAAP net income is adjusted by the amount of additional taxes or tax benefit that the Company would accrue if it used non-GAAP results instead of GAAP results to calculate the Company’s tax liability.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and F5’s basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation consists of expense for stock options, restricted stock, and employee stock purchases through the Company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of F5’s employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of the Company’s core business and to facilitate comparison of the Company’s results to those of peer companies.

Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. On a non-recurring basis, when certain events or circumstances are present, management may also be required to write down the carrying value of its purchased intangible assets and recognize impairment charges. Management does not believe these charges accurately reflect the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations; therefore, they are not considered by management in making operating decisions. However, investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to F5’s revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to F5’s future period revenues as well.

Facility-exit costs. F5 has incurred charges in connection with the exit of facilities as well as other non-recurring lease activity. These charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related charges, net. F5 does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms and scope of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction. F5 excludes acquisition-related charges from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies. Acquisition-related charges consist of planning, execution and integration costs incurred directly as a result of an acquisition.

Restructuring charges. F5 has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and costs associated with exiting facility-lease commitments. F5 excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

Management believes that non-GAAP net income per share provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company’s core business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. Although F5’s management finds this non-GAAP measure to be useful in evaluating the performance of the core business, management’s reliance on this measure is limited because items excluded from such measures could have a material effect on F5’s earnings and earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, F5’s management will use its non-GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, in conjunction with GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, to address these limitations when evaluating the performance of the Company’s core business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP.

F5 believes that presenting its non-GAAP measures of earnings and earnings per share provides investors with an additional tool for evaluating the performance of the Company’s core business and is used by management in its own evaluation of the Company’s performance. Investors are encouraged to look at GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance. However, while the GAAP results are more complete, the Company provides investors these supplemental measures since, with reconciliation to GAAP, it may provide additional insight into the Company’s operational performance and financial results.

For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section in our attached Condensed Consolidated Income Statements entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About F5

F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company committed to bringing a better digital world to life.​​​​​​​ F5 partners with the world’s largest, most advanced organizations to secure and optimize apps and APIs anywhere—on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables organizations to provide exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers and continuously stay ahead of threats. For more information, go to f5.com. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies. F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

F5, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
 
 
September 30, September 30,

 

2023

 

 

2022

 
 
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

797,163

 

$

758,012

 
Short-term investments

 

6,160

 

 

126,554

 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,561 and $6,020

 

454,832

 

 

469,979

 
Inventories

 

35,874

 

 

68,365

 
Other current assets

 

554,744

 

 

489,314

 
Total current assets

 

1,848,773

 

 

1,912,224

 
 
Property and equipment, net

 

170,422

 

 

168,182

 
Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

195,471

 

 

227,475

 
Long-term investments

 

5,068

 

 

9,544

 
Deferred tax assets

 

295,308

 

 

183,365

 
Goodwill

 

2,288,678

 

 

2,259,282

 
Other assets, net

 

444,613

 

 

516,122

 
Total assets

$

5,248,333

 

$

5,276,194

 
 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

63,315

 

$

113,178

 
Accrued liabilities

 

282,890

 

 

309,819

 
Deferred revenue

 

1,126,576

 

 

1,067,182

 
Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

349,772

 
Total current liabilities

 

1,472,781

 

 

1,839,951

 
 
Deferred tax liabilities

 

4,637

 

 

2,781

 
Deferred revenue, long-term

 

648,545

 

 

624,398

 
Operating lease liabilities, long-term

 

239,565

 

 

272,376

 
Other long-term liabilities

 

82,573

 

 

67,710

 
Total long-term liabilities

 

975,320

 

 

967,265

 
 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Shareholders’ equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding

 

 

 

 
Common stock, no par value; 200,000 shares authorized, 59,207 and 59,860 shares issued and outstanding 24,399 91,048
Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(23,221

)

 

(26,176

)
Retained earnings

 

2,799,054

 

 

2,404,106

 
Total shareholders’ equity

 

2,800,232

 

 

2,468,978

 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

5,248,333

 

$

5,276,194

 
F5, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 
Three Months Ended Years Ended
September 30, September 30,

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 
 
Net revenues
Products

$

325,324

 

$

349,968

 

$

1,334,638

 

$

1,317,117

 
Services

 

381,650

 

 

350,065

 

 

1,478,531

 

 

1,378,728

 
Total

 

706,974

 

 

700,033

 

 

2,813,169

 

 

2,695,845

 
 
Cost of net revenues (1)(2)(3)(4)
Products

 

88,602

 

 

93,259

 

 

375,192

 

 

319,713

 
Services

 

52,362

 

 

54,203

 

 

218,116

 

 

219,914

 
Total

 

140,964

 

 

147,462

 

 

593,308

 

 

539,627

 
Gross profit

 

566,010

 

 

552,571

 

 

2,219,861

 

 

2,156,218

 
 
Operating expenses (1)(2)(3)(4)
Sales and marketing

 

204,832

 

 

236,999

 

 

878,215

 

 

926,591

 
Research and development

 

127,834

 

 

138,522

 

 

540,285

 

 

543,368

 
General and administrative

 

61,603

 

 

69,520

 

 

263,405

 

 

274,558

 
Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

 

65,388

 

 

7,909

 
Total

 

394,269

 

 

445,041

 

 

1,747,293

 

 

1,752,426

 
 
Income from operations

 

171,741

 

 

107,530

 

 

472,568

 

 

403,792

 
Other (loss) income, net

 

3,085

 

 

(7,813

)

 

13,420

 

 

(18,399

)
Income before income taxes

 

174,826

 

 

99,717

 

 

485,988

 

 

385,393

 
Provision for income taxes

 

22,692

 

 

10,371

 

 

91,040

 

 

63,233

 
Net income

$

152,134

 

$

89,346

 

$

394,948

 

$

322,160

 
 
 
Net income per share – basic

$

2.57

 

$

1.50

 

$

6.59

 

$

5.34

 
Weighted average shares – basic

 

59,245

 

 

59,751

 

 

59,909

 

 

60,274

 
 
Net income per share – diluted

$

2.55

 

$

1.49

 

$

6.55

 

$

5.27

 
Weighted average shares – diluted

 

59,699

 

 

60,126

 

 

60,270

 

 

61,097

 
 
 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
Net income as reported

$

152,134

 

$

89,346

 

$

394,948

 

$

322,160

 
Stock-based compensation expense

 

53,265

 

 

59,455

 

 

236,650

 

 

249,216

 
Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets

 

14,304

 

 

12,701

 

 

53,434

 

 

57,689

 
Facility-exit costs

 

1,560

 

 

2,311

 

 

6,626

 

 

10,321

 
Acquisiton-related charges

 

(1,073

)

 

9,329

 

 

15,036

 

 

49,410

 
Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

 

65,388

 

 

7,909

 
Tax effects related to above items

 

(11,421

)

 

(15,488

)

 

(66,758

)

 

(74,075

)
Net income excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, and restructuring charges, net of tax effects (non-GAAP) – diluted

$

208,769

 

 

$

157,654

 

 

$

705,324

 

 

$

622,630

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Net income per share excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, and restructuring charges, net of tax effects (non-GAAP) – diluted

$

3.50

 

 

$

2.62

 

 

$

11.70

 

 

$

10.19
 
Weighted average shares – diluted

 

59,699

 

 

60,126

 

 

60,270

 

 

61,097

 
 
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of net revenues

$

7,142

 

$

7,168

 

$

29,658

 

$

29,257

 
Sales and marketing

 

21,307

 

 

24,347

 

 

96,478

 

 

104,285

 
Research and development

 

15,888

 

 

17,463

 

 

69,416

 

 

71,781

 
General and administrative

 

8,928

 

 

10,477

 

 

41,098

 

 

43,893

 

$

53,265

 

$

59,455

 

$

236,650

 

$

249,216

 
 
(2) Includes amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets as follows:
Cost of net revenues

$

11,234

 

$

9,959

 

$

42,136

 

$

39,837

 
Sales and marketing

 

2,788

 

 

2,389

 

 

10,239

 

 

16,169

 
Research and development

 

63

 

 

 

 

63

 

 

 
General and administrative

 

219

 

 

353

 

 

996

 

 

1,683

 

$

14,304

 

$

12,701

 

$

53,434

 

$

57,689

 
 
(3) Includes facility-exit costs as follows:
Cost of net revenues

$

152

 

$

274

 

$

653

 

$

1,429

 
Sales and marketing

 

505

 

 

628

 

 

2,135

 

 

2,811

 
Research and development

 

545

 

 

901

 

 

2,265

 

 

3,656

 
General and administrative

 

358

 

 

508

 

 

1,573

 

 

2,425

 

$

1,560

 

$

2,311

 

$

6,626

 

$

10,321

 
 
(4) Includes acquisition-related charges as follows:
Cost of net revenues

$

32

 

$

108

 

$

244

 

$

399

 
Sales and marketing

 

155

 

 

2,683

 

 

2,668

 

 

14,949

 
Research and development

 

(1,296

)

 

5,430

 

 

4,035

 

 

22,600

 
General and administrative

 

36

 

 

1,108

 

 

8,089

 

 

11,462

 

$

(1,073

)

$

9,329

 

$

15,036

 

$

49,410

 

Investors
Suzanne DuLong

+1 (206) 272-7049

s.dulong@f5.com

Media
Rob Gruening

+1 (206) 272-6208

r.gruening@f5.com

