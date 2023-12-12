F5 Celebrates Significant Sweep of Industry Accolades in 2023

Awards highlight F5’s outstanding product portfolio and customer commitment

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in multi-cloud application security and delivery, is proud to announce its impressive roster of award wins in 2023. The awards underscore the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence as well as its intense focus on making it easier for customers to maximize performance and strengthen security for all their apps, everywhere they are deployed.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized F5 Distributed Cloud Network Connect as a winner in the 2023 Products of the Year Awards in the Networking – Enterprise category. The CRN Products of the Year Awards honor leading IT products and services that represent the most cutting-edge technologies in the channel today. Winners in this year’s awards represent innovative offerings that meet the ever-changing needs of the IT channel and their customers. The 2023 winners were selected by the CRN editorial team in 33 different technology categories. Finalists were then rated by solution providers who have real-world experience with the products, scoring them on several criteria in areas such as Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Need.





CRN’s award for Distributed Cloud Network Connect underscores F5’s passion for helping its customers simplify hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Distributed architectures are the new standard, whether businesses have planned for it or not—however, they can flourish in a multi-cloud world. While distributed environments are complex, consistent processes and tools designed for this new reality can help tech leaders deliver more, faster while saving time and money.

F5 has also been recognized by SC Magazine with two prestigious awards: “Best Web Application Solution” and “Security Marketing Campaign of the Year.” These accolades reflect, respectively, F5’s dedication to providing robust security solutions with its Distributed Cloud WAAP solution, and its effectiveness in communicating the human aspect of cybersecurity to a broader audience through its “A Force For” campaign. Any app security solution must be intuitive and easy for teams across the organization to deploy—or else it won’t get used. F5’s Distributed Cloud WAAP solution was built with this core principle in mind.

In a threat landscape that’s constantly changing, businesses need adaptive, automated app security solutions that are easy to love and hard to defeat. It’s this philosophy that drives F5’s product innovations, and part of the reason why the company has been honored by PeerSpot with the esteemed Tech Leader Award for three of its products: F5 BIG-IP Local Traffic Manager (LTM) in the Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) category, F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF in Web Application Firewall (WAF), and F5 NGINX Plus in Application Infrastructure.

In addition, F5 has been awarded six TrustRadius 2023 Best of Awards, celebrating the company’s outstanding product performance and customer satisfaction. This recognition from TrustRadius highlights F5’s unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier technology solutions to its customers. With F5, customers can maximize app performance and reduce security headaches—everywhere their apps are deployed. Detailed information about these awards can be found at F5’s blog: F5 Receives Six TrustRadius 2023 Best of Awards. Notably, both the TrustRadius and PeerSpot awards are based on authenticated customer sentiment.

Lastly, F5 is thrilled to share that its Distributed Cloud Services have been selected as a finalist in the inaugural Silverlinings Cloud Innovation Awards. F5 Distributed Cloud Services are SaaS-based security, networking, and application management services that enable customers to deploy, secure, and operate their applications in a cloud-native environment wherever needed—data center, multi-cloud, or the network or enterprise edge. This nomination is a significant milestone for F5 in cloud networking and its offerings for secure multi-cloud networking. The Cloud Innovation Awards spotlight exceptional innovation that drives industry transformation and improvement.

“We are deeply honored by the industry-wide recognition of our relentless pursuit of excellence. Each award is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to innovation, customer success, and delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the dynamic needs of our customers as they manage the complexity of today’s multi-cloud environments,” said Greg Maudsley, Senior Director, Product Marketing at F5. “These awards spotlight our focus on product performance and customer satisfaction, which remains at the heart of everything we do at F5. We are grateful for the recognition and inspired to continue our momentum heading into 2024, always with our customers’ success as our guiding star.”

For more information about F5 and its award-winning solutions, please visit https://www.f5.com/.

