F45 Training Becomes First Global Functional Fitness Franchise Offering Group Activities on Strava

Global Partnership Invites F45 Training Members to Level Up How They Approach, Track and Share their Holistic Wellness Journey

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F45 Training Holdings Inc., a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven, now serves as the first global functional fitness franchise to show grouped activities on Strava, the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes. Learn more and access the F45 Training Club on Strava – where like-minded fitness enthusiasts can share content, interact and motivate each other – at F45Training.com/Strava.





The integration between F45 Training and Strava apps allows members to connect their fitness goals with the global F45 Training community, inviting them to track their progress against that of others. It’s done seamlessly with automatic activity uploads to Strava, displaying class type, sharing average beats per minute, calories and location. Additionally, these uploaded activities will automatically group on Strava, so athletes can benchmark their efforts and connect with others who completed the same workout. It’s as easy as downloading the F45 Training app, utilizing LionHeart and following the prompts to connect to Strava.

F45 Training makes available all data collected from LionHeart, its wearable technology that tracks points, heart rate and more, in Strava’s feed. On Strava, F45 Members can choose to join the F45 Training Club to connect with fellow F45 Members, and can elect to appear on a global leaderboard, showcasing a ranked list of members and fostering friendly competition between them worldwide.

“Becoming the first global functional fitness franchise to collaborate with Strava in a really unique way deepens the connections our members and Strava users have to their fitness and wellness journeys, all as a global, like-minded community,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. “The integration with LionHeart is a key component of our partnership and will really make sharing workout results and supporting other members both near and far more seamless than ever before. The time to join the F45 Training Club on Strava is now and, with roughly 20,00 F45 Training locations, there are a lot of studios in which to train.”

“This integration with F45 Training reinforces Strava’s dedication to fostering active communities worldwide,” said Mateo A. Ortega, Vice President of Connected Partnerships at Strava. “We’re excited to open up new opportunities for athletes to connect, support each other and share their fitness journeys with Strava’s global community.”

During Strava Week, starting June 24, participants who join the F45 Training Club on Strava and share their workouts will have the chance to win daily giveaways, while Strava athletes can access a free one-day trial at their nearest F45 Training studio.

F45 Training, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men’s Journal in 2023, combines elements of functional workouts and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), with members able to complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

For more information on F45 Training’s partnership with Strava, please visit F45Training.com/Strava or learn more on Facebook or Instagram.

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45” or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45 Training, FS8, and VAURA brands. F45 Training is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offer members new workout experiences each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of Pilates, tone, and yoga into a 3-in-1 low-impact, high-energy workout. VAURA is a sensory athletic reformer Pilates experience designed to energize every cell of your body. Additionally, recovery services are available at participating studios including state of the art sauna, cold plunges and percussion therapy. F45 Training is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high-growth boutique fitness category. Join the pinnacle of fitness franchising with three globally renowned concepts: F45 Training, the leading HIIT training chain worldwide, along with our distinctive Pilates brands, VAURA and FS8. Discover more at https://f45training.com, https://fs8.com and https://vaurapilates.com.

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes, in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription.

Visit www.strava.com for more information and connect with Strava on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Contacts

MEDIA

ICR



F45@icrinc.com