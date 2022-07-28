Ezoic Awarded Technology Innovation Award for Ad Tester Product

Technology platform for digital publishers awarded Sales and Marketing Technology Award “Sammy” by Business Intelligence Group

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ezoic–The Business Intelligence Group awarded Ezoic, the AI-driven platform for digital publishers, its Sales and Marketing Technology Award (Sammy) for Ezoic’s Ad Tester product in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Ezoic’s Ad Tester enables digital publishers to handpick over a thousand potential ad placements for their website and then finds the best combinations for each website page to increase overall ad visibility and revenue while preserving user experience. Ad Tester also automatically creates ad variations for mobile devices and tablets, and systematically uses the publisher’s website analytics to choose which layouts maximize user experience to improve website ad position on each site page and increase website ad revenue.

“Ezoic’s Ad Tester is a game changer for digital publishers as it’s the only online ad management tool to effectively use machine learning to pick the best ad positions on website pages and optimize them for increased clicks and ad revenue,” says Ezoic Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bishop. “We are honored by this Sammy award and grateful to the Business Intelligence Group for this program that recognizes innovation and excellence in marketing technology.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Ezoic for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organizations using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Ezoic

Ezoic is the leading AI technology for online publishers and websites to monetize content with display ads. Ezoic is a Google Certified Publishing Partner that hosts about 35,000+ domains, enabling them to streamline implementation, optimization, and testing of ads and ad partners alongside intelligent tools and features for site speed, SEO, and more. Visit www.ezoic.com.

Contacts

Hilary McCarthy for Ezoic



774 364 1440



hilary@clearpointagency.com

Maria Jimenez



Chief Nominations Officer



Business Intelligence Group



909 529 2737



jmaria@bintelligence.com