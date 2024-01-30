EZCORP to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results After Market Close on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) will issue first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results (period ended December 31, 2023) on Wednesday, January 31 after the market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 1 to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website after the market close on Wednesday, January 31.

The details for the webcast are:

When: Thursday, February 1 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Where: http://investors.ezcorp.com How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above

Register to receive the dial-in info and a unique pin: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI56e1fcbba5ca463a86002730fadcc67d

A replay of the conference call will be available online at: http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

