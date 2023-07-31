<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
EZCORP, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Results After Market Close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) will issue third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results (period ended June 30, 2023) on Wednesday, August 2, after the market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 3 to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website after the market close on Wednesday, August 2.

The details for the webcast are:

When:

  

Thursday, August 3 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
 

Where:

  

http://investors.ezcorp.com
 

How:

  

 

Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above
 

Dial in:

  

1 (833) 470-1428 or international 1 (404) 975-4839
 

 

  

 

Conference ID: 870985

A replay of the conference call will be available online at: http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Contacts

Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com
Phone: 1 (512) 314-2220

Jean Marie Young

Managing Director, Three Part Advisors

Three Part Advisors

Email: jyoung@threepa.com
Phone: 1 (631) 418-4339

