EZCORP, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results After Market Close on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) will issue fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results (period ended September 30, 2023) on Wednesday, November 15 after the market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 16 to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website after the market close on Wednesday, November 15.

The details for the webcast are:

When:

Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:

http://investors.ezcorp.com

How:

Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above

Register to receive the dial-in info and a unique pin: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9b68b07fa36145dba75f47155a87dcab

A replay of the conference call will be available online at: http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/

EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/

EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/

EZCORP Linked In https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/

Contacts

Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com
Phone: 1 (512) 314-2220

Jean Marie Young

Managing Director, Three Part Advisors

Three Part Advisors

Email: jyoung@threepa.com
Phone: 1 (631) 418-4339

