ezCater Named One of 2023’s Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work

ezCater earns a spot on the list for the first time, ranking no. 8

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ezCater, the leading food for work technology company in the US, ​​announced it has been named one of 2023’s Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work. To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzed survey responses of over 612,000 employees with parenting responsibilities and collected company data on parental leave, adoption, flexible schedules, childcare, and dependent healthcare benefits.





ezCater is a remote-hybrid workplace centered on trust and flexibility. This structure allows employees to work from wherever they’d like, whether from home, from ezCater’s Boston or Denver offices, or any combination of those.

“At ezCater, we measure outcomes more than activity. We trust each other to get the job done, and with that trust comes flexibility. Whether you need to leave early to pick a child up from school or take your kid to soccer practice, we make space for that,” said Janine Allo, Chief People and Culture Officer, ezCater. “We’re thrilled to hear our employees feel cared for, and that in turn, they can spend the time they need caring for the people they love.”

ezCater offers paid parental leave of up to 12 weeks for non-birthing parents and up to 20 weeks for birthing parents. When employees return from leave, they benefit from ezCater’s remote-hybrid culture to balance their work and family responsibilities.

“Our remote-hybrid culture allows me to be home and spend more time with my wife, my son, and our two dogs,” said Joel Oliveira, Senior Engineering Manager at ezCater. “It also gives me the space to do my work and be in my head. I know what works for me.”

Earlier this year, ezCater was recognized by Fortune and Great Places to Work as a Best Medium Workplace (ranked number 13) and Best Workplace for Women (ranked number 10). ezCater is a seven-time winner of Boston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work award and just this month, was named a 2023 Top Place to Work and DEI Champion by The Boston Globe. ezCater’s latest recognitions illustrate the company’s values and its commitment to building an employee population that reflects the diversity of its community, customers, and catering partners.

To learn more about ezCater’s culture and open positions, visit: https://www.ezcater.com/company/careers/.

