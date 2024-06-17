ezCater Launches Deal-icious Summer Savings Promotion, Offering Two Weeks of Tasty Discounts on Food Orders

Company’s summer promotion provides exclusive discounts from thousands of restaurants across the US from June 24, 2024 to July 5, 2024

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ezCater, the leading food for work technology company in the US, today announced its first-ever sitewide promotion Deal-icious Summer Savings. The two-week event offers mouthwatering discounts on food from thousands of participating restaurants on ezcater.com and the ezCater app. Customers can save $20 off orders of $200 or more, $30 off $300 or more, and $40 off $400 or more, on orders placed and fulfilled from June 24, 2024 through July 5, 2024, with promo code DEALS.









“Food is a powerful tool to bring people together,” said Michelle Smart, Chief Customer Care Officer, ezCater. “With our Deal-icious Summer Savings, workplaces can take advantage of these exclusive offers to create more moments of connection and collaboration, whether for a meeting, team lunch, or happy hour celebrating the summer.”

A Variety of Options at Your Fingertips



Participating restaurants offer a diverse range of options to please any palate, including select locations from Einstein Bros. Bagels, Sweetgreen, and Subway, as well as countless local favorites.

Unbeatable Savings Exclusively on ezCater



These Deal-icious Summer Savings offers are exclusively available on ezCater.com and the ezCater app. Placing an order is easy: Customers simply filter to see participating restaurants in their location, choose their desired restaurant and select their menu items, add to cart, and apply the code DEALS at checkout. They can also opt into texts or download the ezCater app to get reminders about the promotion.

Need Food for Your Workplace? ezCater can help.



With a nationwide network of over 100,000 restaurants and caterers, ezCater is a comprehensive, flexible solution for workplace food needs, from breakfast for one-off meetings, to daily employee lunches in place of a corporate cafeteria. With ezCater, customers have complete visibility of their organization’s food spend, centralized invoicing, and award-winning, 24/7 customer service.

The Deal-icious Summer Savings promotion kicks off at 12:00 a.m. ET on June 24, 2024, and ends at 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 5, 2024. Terms and conditions apply to all offers. For more information on ezCater’s Deal-icious Summer Savings, visit: https://www.ezcater.com/company/lp/deal-icious-terms-and-conditions.

About ezCater



ezCater is the leading food for work technology company in the US, connecting anyone who needs food for their workplace to over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by 24/7 customer service with real humans. ezCater also enables companies to manage their food spend in a single, customizable platform. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps them grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.

