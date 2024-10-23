EyeTracking LLC’s PilotReady® Software Showcased by FlightSafety International at the NBAA-BACE Conference in Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#augmentedreality—EyeTracking LLC is pleased to announce that FlightSafety International (FSI) will showcase the integration of EyeTracking’s innovative PilotReady® software into its state-of-the-art Full-Flight simulators and FTDs at the upcoming NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas. The event will take place from October 22-24, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.





PilotReady, developed by EyeTracking LLC, is a cutting-edge solution designed to enhance pilot training and assessment through the innovative use of eye tracking and biometric technology. This software provides real-time insights into pilot performance, scan patterns, and cognitive workload, helping to improve training outcomes and ensure the highest standards of flight safety.

Key Features of PilotReady:

Real-time Eye Tracking and Biometrics

Automated Performance Metrics

Post Flight Debriefing Tool

“We are excited that FSI will be showcasing some of the capabilities of PilotReady at NBAA-BACE,” said James Weatherhead, President and CTO at EyeTracking. “PilotReady® represents a significant advancement in pilot training technology; we believe it will help FSI set new standards for the industry.”

Attendees of the NBAA-BACE conference are invited to visit FlightSafety International’s booth, West Hall 2641, to experience PilotReady® integrated with FSI’s latest technology. Demonstrations will be held throughout the conference, providing participants with an opportunity to see firsthand how this technology can enhance pilot training and safety.

About FlightSafety International FlightSafety International is a world leader in professional aviation training and simulation. With a commitment to safety and excellence, FlightSafety International provides comprehensive training solutions for pilots, maintenance technicians, and other aviation professionals.

About EyeTracking LLC EyeTracking has been a global leader in applied eye-tracking for over two decades, transforming scientific advances into practical tools that put people and systems in perfect sync. Whether in an operational setting, a full motion-based simulator, or Virtual and Mixed Reality, the goals are the same: better decisions, fewer errors, and a faster path from novice to expert. EyeTracking offers innovative solutions for a wide range of applications, including aviation, healthcare, transportation, and research.

Learn more: www.eyetracking.com

Contacts

+1 619-265-1840



info@eyetracking.com