Eyedaptic Unveils EYE6 with Ivy, A New AI Powered Visual Assistant for Individuals with Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Other Retinal Disorders

The only wearable smart glasses with both vision enhancement and assistance to be introduced at the American Retina Forum National Meeting

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eyedaptic, a leader in vision-enhancement solutions, today unveiled its latest breakthrough, the EYE6 with Ivy, the only wearable vision aid that both enhances vision and provides an artificial intelligence (AI) powered visual assistant. The EYE6 is the next generation of Eyedaptic’s smart glasses offering game changing features including Ivy, an interactive visual assistant to help and empower individuals with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal disorders that cause vision loss. The EYE6 with Ivy will be introduced at the American Retina Forum National Meeting, taking place August 7, 2024, in Carlsbad, CA.





Over 250 million people globally are affected by retinal diseases that cause vision loss. The EYE6 with Ivy leverages advanced multimodal generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) to visualize and interpret real-time information for users, helping to improve their daily living experiences and independence. The Ivy Visual Assistant can read text, describe a room, locate objects, and help users with other daily tasks and activities that otherwise may not have been possible due to their vision loss. Ivy is fluent in 99 languages and adapts dynamically to diverse environments, providing customized visual augmentation that aligns with each individual’s needs.

“ Our commitment to innovation is evident in Ivy’s development, combining state-of-the-art machine learning with user-centric design that redefines how individuals with visual impairments interact with their surroundings,” said Jay Cormier, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Eyedaptic. “ As we continue to push boundaries in visual assistive technology, The EYE6 with Ivy represents a culmination of our team’s dedication and expertise, and we are excited to introduce this advanced, wearable vision aid to eye care specialists and their patients.”

Remaining steadfast in its mission to enhance vision and improve the quality of life for individuals with vision impairments, Eyedaptic is committed to addressing the unmet needs in the vision-assistive technology landscape. The new EYE6 with Ivy builds upon its predecessor and offers visual assistance combined with vision enhancement to provide a seamless user experience.

Key Features of the EYE6 Include:

3 oz. Smart Glasses in a comfortable wearable format for extended use

Visual Assistant, Ivy, fluent in 99 languages

Easily and remotely upgradeable on the EYE5 platform with a low monthly subscription

All the same vision enhancing features of the EYE5 with a simple User Interface

Full High Definition 1080p resolution micro displays for the highest image quality

“ The implementation and integration of AI in visual assistive devices is truly groundbreaking,” said Mitul Mehta, MD and Chief Medical Officer of Eyedaptic. “ With the EYE6, individuals with vision impairments now have a visual assistant to help them do everyday tasks and activities that weren’t possible before. They can ask Ivy to read a page to them or describe a room. With Ivy, the possibilities are endless allowing individuals to remain independent and have a better quality of life.”

The American Retina Forum is hosting its Fourth National Meeting with membership who are cutting-edge retina specialists that want to provide the best care for their patients. “ Since founding the American Retina Forum we have always proven to be the place where exciting novel technology is welcomed,” said Hemang Pandya, MD and Founder of the American Retina Forum. “ We are pleased to host the unveiling of this newest GenAI technology for the visually impaired.”

The EYE6 is now available for eye care practices and Eyedaptic users. Current EYE5 practices or users should contact support@eyedaptic.com for their upgrade, and new eye care practices can inquire at info@eyedaptic.com or with their local Sales Representative.

About Eyedaptic

Eyedaptic is a privately held company and a trailblazer in vision-enhancement technology, dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with visual impairments. The company’s market-leading wearable visual aid software, enabled by augmented reality hardware, empowers independence for those with retinal diseases. The proprietary Simulated Natural Vision software goes beyond magnification, for those suffering from vision disorders such as Age-related Macular Degeneration, to revitalize their quality of life. For more information about Eyedaptic and its innovative solutions, please contact info@eyedaptic.com or visit www.eyedaptic.com and follow @eyedaptic on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X. #SeeWhatYouveBeenMissing

Contacts

Media:

Silvana Guerci-Lena



silvana@sglpublicrelations.com