EY Announces Sean Minter, CEO and Founder of AmplifAI, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX–Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO and Founder, Sean Minter of AmplifAI was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award finalist. This is the second consecutive year that Minter has been selected as a finalist for this prestigious award, which recognizes transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.

Minter was selected by an independent panel of judges, who evaluated entrepreneurs based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Reflecting on the announcement, Minter said, “I am honored and grateful to be named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award for the second year in a row. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire AmplifAI team, who share my commitment to using data-driven solutions to help businesses succeed. I am also humbled to be among such an inspiring group of entrepreneurs who are leading the way in creating a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous future. Together, we are shaping a world where every employee can thrive and achieve their full potential.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 24, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Southwest, sponsors also include Platinum sponsors Colliers International, Donnelly Financial Solutions and Haynes and Boone LLP, Gold sponsor Roach Howard Smith & Barton, and Silver sponsors D CEO and The Slate.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About AmplifAI

At AmplifAI, we’re applying data science to make teams better and reduce costs. AmplifAI was founded with the goal of leveraging data to create a personalized environment that enables every employee to succeed. As more companies explore the new generation of hybrid work, innovative leaders and organizations are relying on AmplifAI to enable performance, improve people and make work more fun – wherever work is happening. Powering success for companies like The Home Depot, GoDaddy, Premier Bank, University of Miami, and DispatchHealth. Visit https://www.amplifai.com to learn more.

Contacts

Julie Hsu



AmplifAI



jhsu@amplifai.com