EY Announces Brian Stafford of Diligent Corporation as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award Winner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) earlier this week announced that Brian Stafford, CEO & President of Diligent Corporation, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Stafford was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“I am honored to be named EY’s 2023 New York Entrepreneur of the Year,” said Stafford. “This recognition would not be possible without the tremendous efforts of our team here at Diligent. It is our mission to help leaders navigate complex business environments and create impact, so to be acknowledged for the outcomes of that work among the same exceptional leaders we strive to empower is truly special.”

Diligent is a leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, providing solutions and insights across GRC, audit, and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). With leaders stepping up to create organizations that are more sustainable, ethical, and resilient, Diligent empowers them with the software, insights and confidence to make better decisions, faster, and drive greater impact. More than 1 million users from over 25,000 customers around the world leverage Diligent’s platform of solutions to navigate an increasingly complex business environment.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a New York award winner, Stafford is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Cesar Carvalho of Gympass​

David Heath​ of Bombas

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc.

Holly Thaggard and Amanda Baldwin of Supergoop!

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

James Park of Fitbit

Aleksandr Yampolskiy of SecurityScorecard​

Diana Lee​ of Constellation Agency

Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation

Sheila Mikhail of AskBio

​Matt Cooper ​of Skillshare​

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

About Diligent

Diligent is a leading GRC SaaS company that gives organizations the tools and solutions they need to bring clarity to complex risk, elevate impactful insights and get ahead of a world that is constantly changing. With solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG, Diligent empowers more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. No matter the challenge. Learn more at diligent.com.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In New York & Connecticut, sponsors also include, Cresa, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Marsh, Empire Valuation Consultants, ADP, DLA Piper, and Morgan Lewis.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year®. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

