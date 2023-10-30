Extreme Recognized for Reduction in Energy Usage, Recycling Tons of E-Waste

Schneider Electric, Evergreen IT Solutions Recognize Efforts that Led to 19% Reduction in Energy Usage

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks™, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that it has been recognized for its sustainability efforts and reduced its energy usage by 19% in fiscal year 2023 by consolidating its facilities and data centers, including beginning work to consolidate two lab locations into a single location in Salem, N.H.





Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, recognized Extreme’s efforts as part of “The Zero Carbon Project” (TZCP), naming Extreme as a “Most Emerging TZCP Supplier.” Additionally, Extreme’s IT equipment recycling practices were recognized with a “Sustainability Excellence Award 2023” from Evergreen IT Solutions, a vendor in the industry of e-waste recycling.

Extreme has set carbon reduction goals in accordance with the Science Based Target Initiative to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030. In fiscal year 2023, Extreme also reduced its natural gas consumption by 6% based on facilities and data center/lab consolidation. The new consolidated lab will be managed entirely by the ExtremeCloud™ IQ platform, enabling Extreme to simplify network management within its own environments.

Extreme published its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report on October 30, 2023. Notable accomplishments include:

Extreme properly recycled 23,182 pounds, or over 11 tons, of e-waste in calendar year 2022.

Over the past two fiscal years, Extreme has reduced its real estate footprint by over 50%.

In fiscal year 2023, Extreme announced the AP3000 which has just 13.9W of power draw, making it the lowest power consumption Wi-Fi 6E access point in the market.

Extreme also recently received its official ISO 14064-1:2018 certification from SGS for its CY2021 corporate carbon inventory. This certification verifies all disclosed carbon emissions during 2021 and is another affirmation of Extreme’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Executive Perspectives

Katy Motiey, Chief Legal, Administrative & Sustainability Officer, Extreme Networks

“ As a market leader and innovator, it’s important we continue to be responsible for the impact we have on our environment. This lab consolidation project is just one of many projects focused on reducing our carbon footprint and championing more sustainable business practices. We’re proud that this work has been recognized by industry leaders and customers like Evergreen IT Solutions and Schneider Electric, as well as standards boards like ISO. Extreme is focused on building a better future for our customers, partners and the world at large.”

Did You Know?

– Extreme currently has nine Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), with approximately 35% of employees participating in at least one group.

– ExtremeCloud IQ is the only cloud network management platform currently ISO 27017 and ISO 27701 certified, in addition to being ISO 27001 certified.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

