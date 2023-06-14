Extreme Reach Receives Investment from Ares Management

Investment Alongside Gamut Capital Management to Accelerate Company’s Growth and Transformation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Reach, Inc. (“Extreme Reach,” “ER” or the “Company”) today announced that a fund managed by Ares Management’s Private Equity Group has agreed to make a significant strategic investment in Extreme Reach, in partnership with the Company’s management team and affiliates of Gamut Capital Management, L.P. (“Gamut”), its existing majority owner.

Extreme Reach, a leader in creative logistics, with strong client relationships that include 93 of the top 100 global advertisers, operates in 140 countries and enables $150 billion in TV and video ad spend globally.

Louisa Wong, Extreme Reach’s recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ Throughout the past decade, Extreme Reach has broadened its market footprint and enterprise capabilities via strategic acquisitions to ensure the Company is built not only for the present but for whatever tomorrow brings. Today, we remain tech-forward and human centric while leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to unlock additional value for our clients. Our fundamental goal to amplify the efficacy within the supply chain remains unchanged,” Wong continued. “ We are singularly positioned to transform how teams launch, track and optimize campaigns across a complex landscape, and to provide efficiencies sought by advertisers, agencies, media partners, and measurement companies.”

Matt Underwood, a Partner in the Ares Private Equity Group said, “ We look forward to partnering with Louisa, the team at Extreme Reach, and Gamut Capital to invest in a leading technology vendor in the global advertising industry. Given its strong roots in advertising delivery and infrastructure, Extreme Reach has a strong position in the market to create new products and services that help advertisers manage, distribute, and track video content across disparate media platforms. Alongside Gamut, our investment will help ER drive innovation to accelerate growth in creative asset management, end-to-end Saas workflow, digital video, and entertainment payroll solutions.”

“ We welcome the Ares team as our new partners at Extreme Reach. Ares shares our vision for driving value through innovation and has an impressive history investing in industries undergoing transformation. We remain very enthusiastic about the future of Extreme Reach under Louisa’s leadership and look forward to working closely with Ares for years to come,” said Michael Kreger, Senior Partner of Gamut.

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility, and insights. In addition, the Company offers a scaled and flexible platform to provide payroll management solutions for its clients and the broader entertainment ecosystem.

One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.

Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, serving 93 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in TV and video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets move through Extreme Reach’s creative logistics platform. To learn more, please visit www.extremereach.com.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2023, Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had approximately $360 billion of assets under management, with more than 2,600 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

About Gamut Capital Management

Gamut Capital Management is a New York-based private investment firm managing in excess of $2 billion in assets focused on the middle market. Founded in 2015, Gamut’s senior deal professionals have executed investments in over 50 companies in North America and Europe. To learn more, please visit www.gamutcapital.com.

Contacts

Media:

Extreme Reach:

Rich Cherecwich, WIT Strategy



rcherecwich@witstrategy.com

774-254-0952

Ares Management:

Brigid Kelley



media@aresmgmt.com

Gamut Capital Management:

Jack McCarthy, Prosek Partners



Pro-Gamut@prosek.com

+1 646-818-9098