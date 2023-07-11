<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Extreme Networks Schedules Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced plans to release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter, ended June 30, 2023, and fiscal year-end 2023. The company will announce before market open on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.


The details for the webcast are:

When:

Wednesday, August 2 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)

Where:

http://investor.extremenetworks.com/

Dial in:

To access the call by phone, please go to this link (Registration Link) and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Q&A Participation:

 

If you would like to participate in the Q&A, please register here: Registration Link [Q&A]

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:

Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Amy Aylward

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

Extreme Networks

603-952-5138

PR@extremenetworks.com

