Extreme Networks Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced plans to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter 2025, ended September 30, 2024. The company will announce before market open on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The details for the webcast are:

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) Where: http://investor.extremenetworks.com/ Dial in/



webcast: To access the call by phone or webcast, please go to this link (Registration Link) and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. Q&A Participation: If you would like to participate in the Q&A, please register here: Registration Link [Q&A]

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-driven cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Trusted by more than 50,000 customers globally, our AI-driven cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

