Home Business Wire Extreme Networks Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire

Extreme Networks Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced plans to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter 2025, ended September 30, 2024. The company will announce before market open on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The details for the webcast are:

When:

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)

Where:

http://investor.extremenetworks.com/

Dial in/

webcast:

To access the call by phone or webcast, please go to this link (Registration Link) and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Q&A Participation:

If you would like to participate in the Q&A, please register here: Registration Link [Q&A]

Follow us on social media and see the Extreme Networks Blog: https://www.extremenetworks.com/extreme-networks-blog/

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-driven cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Trusted by more than 50,000 customers globally, our AI-driven cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:
Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Amy Aylward

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

Extreme Networks

603-952-5138

PR@extremenetworks.com

Articoli correlati

Faraday Future Announces Acceptance of 10% Share Donation of Global IP Commercialization Company Grow Fandor from YT Jia

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared...
Continua a leggere

iSON Xperiences Will Bring FICO’s AI-Powered Customer Management Technology to Countries Across Africa

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partnership will merge decisioning technology with BPO solutions DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software leader FICO has partnered with...
Continua a leggere

Matricia Solutions Brings Digital Innovation to Eastern Europe with Laserfiche

Business Wire Business Wire -
New partnership expands Laserfiche’s global footprint and brings leading enterprise content management (ECM) and business process automation solutions to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php