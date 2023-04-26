Extreme Networks Reimagines the Retail Experience to Create Store of the Future

Networking Solutions Help Grocers and Retailers Improve Operational Efficiency, Drive Productivity

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that Extreme will help drive impactful, engaging in-store experiences and streamline store operations for Kroger. Extreme plans to deploy ExtremeCloud™ IQ cloud management and Wi-Fi 6E access points across Kroger locations to create optimized experiences for customers and associates with services including “scan-as-you-go,” inventory location and temperature sensing applications.

Extreme Wi-Fi 6E solutions help retailers and grocers increase the reliability of critical software applications and the performance of IoT devices by boosting network capacity and infrastructure. Additionally, ExtremeCloud IQ provides Kroger with a single view into its entire network, making it easy to manage, automate and understand ongoing performance and operations.

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer at Extreme Networks, said, “ Extreme’s differentiator is helping customers establish the network as a profit center, not a cost center. We take a collaborative approach to solving complex business problems through innovative technology. In retail and grocery specifically, we help customers unlock significant value from their network investment by leveraging network intelligence and leaning into automation to improve the in-store experience, streamline operations and drive associate productivity.”

