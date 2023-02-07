 Extreme Networks Appoints Justin Hurst to Head of Office of the CTO, APAC

Tech Visionary to Help Drive Company’s Innovation Relative to Needs of APAC Customers

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced Justin Hurst has been appointed Head of the Office of the CTO (OCTO) for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Hurst will strengthen the company’s position within APAC by sharing Extreme’s technology vision, collaborating with key customers and partners to identify new technology trends and emerging business opportunities, and driving broader awareness and adoption of Extreme’s cloud networking solutions.

An internationally recognized technical business leader, Hurst has more than two decades of experience spanning front-line, management, and executive IT roles. Most recently, he served as Field CTO of Nutanix in Asia Pacific Japan, developing and sharing the Nutanix vision, while supporting the region in complex technical sales campaigns and partnerships. He worked closely with R&D, alongside alliance, channel, and distribution partners to co-create solutions for the dynamic APAC market, leading to increased revenue and enhanced product adoption in strategic accounts.

Executive Perspectives

Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Extreme Networks

“APAC is a promising growth vector for Extreme and having a trusted leader on the ground to drive product innovation that aligns to the needs of both customers and partners in the region is key to our long-term success. Justin has a proven track record when it comes to building and executing highly effective strategies and technology campaigns, and we’re confident that he’ll create immediate impact.”

Justin Hurst, Head of the Office of the CTO, APAC, Extreme Networks

“Extreme has differentiated itself within the networking industry as a leader because of its focus on creating meaningful business impact through simple, innovative technology solutions. Working in partnership with the global Extreme team, I’ll be focused on uncovering new opportunities for growth across APAC by working to integrate the needs of customers in the region into our broader product roadmap and portfolio. Additionally, I’ll work closely with the teams on the ground to ensure a consistent, impactful, and unmatched customer experience.”

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

