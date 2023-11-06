Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for November and December 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for November and December 2023:
-
Extreme Networks will host an Investor Day
Headquarters of Major League Baseball (MLB) in New York City and Virtual
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day
https://cvent.me/kxXbGK?RefId=PR
-
Needham & Company Virtual Tech Week
Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO
Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO
Virtual
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day
-
Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference
Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO
New York, NY
Monday, December 4, 2023
Conducting meetings throughout the day
-
Oppenheimer 4th Annual 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues…
Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO
Virtual
Monday, December 11, 2023
Conducting meetings throughout the day
A live webcast from each conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.
About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
Contacts
Investor Relations and Press Contacts:
Stan Kovler
Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
Extreme Networks
919-595-4196
skovler@extremenetworks.com
Amy Aylward
Vice President, External Communications
Extreme Networks
603-952-5138
PR@extremenetworks.com