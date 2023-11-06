Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for November and December 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for November and December 2023:





Extreme Networks will host an Investor Day



Headquarters of Major League Baseball (MLB) in New York City and Virtual



Tuesday, November 7, 2023



5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day



https://cvent.me/kxXbGK?RefId=PR

Needham & Company Virtual Tech Week



Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



Virtual



Tuesday, November 14, 2023



7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day

Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



New York, NY



Monday, December 4, 2023



Conducting meetings throughout the day

Oppenheimer 4th Annual 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues…



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



Virtual



Monday, December 11, 2023



Conducting meetings throughout the day

A live webcast from each conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

